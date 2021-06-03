Trinity College London is an international exam board and music publisher, with a rich cultural heritage and a positive, supportive approach to assessment and development. What sets us apart in our focus on the learner and our strong reputation for innovation and achievement based on the delivery of flexible styles of learning and teaching. We provide recognised and respected qualifications in a range of communications-based subjects, including music, drama, English Language and communication skills.

Our exams, assessments and publications are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today we deliver over 850,000 assessments each year worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

The successful candidate will oversee and manage the production and recording of content and events in the TCL Enterprises schedule. Working closely with the events management team and a diverse range of artists, content creators, educators and exemplars, the Production and Studio Manager will play a vital role in ensuring the success of the productions and events portfolio in the areas of: training, productions, concerts, masterclasses, clinics, webinars and podcasts.

Managing and overseeing both in-house and on-location events and productions, you will ensure the timely creation of world-class, broadcast quality content which will ultimately be distributed and repurposed over a wide range of channels and platforms globally.

About You

This role will suit someone with previous experience managing a studio, live musicproduction, audio engineering, filming and editing content. To be successful in this role, we expect you to be highly technologically literate with excellent working knowledge of studio equipment and relevant DAWs. A Degree level or higher qualification in either Music Production, Sound Engineering or Audio/Visual Production or a related subject and/or equivalent work-based/sector experience would be something be would be interested in hearing about. Working in the role of Production and Studio Manager, the ideal candidate will have practical experience of facilities management particularly around troubleshooting and handling technical issues with studio equipment (such as audio, lighting, video etc) and knowledge of managing health and safety and compliance activities. This role requires working with a diverse range of people so excellent people skills are a must.

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme, plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please send a full CV with a covering letter, clearly explaining your interest and suitability for the role.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London SELT employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

COVID-19 considerations

The safety of our staff, examiners and candidates will be our priority at all times and we have taken a number of steps to ensure this which includes in-depth training, policies and new operating procedures within government social-distancing guidelines.