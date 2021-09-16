PRODUCTION ASSISTANT & EVENT REPRESENTATIVE

Job Description:

Are you experienced in organising and producing live music events? Do you get a

kick out of everything running smoothly on the day of an event? Are you keen to

join an exciting production and logistics department of a nationally recognised

promotions company? Would you like to help shape the future of one of the

country’s leading independent promoters and event companies, then read on...

We are looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to manage, create

and deliver exceptional production support and be a key member of our Event

Representative team.

Responsibilities include:

• Support across all aspects of Event Production, including: Event schedules,

staffing, advancing with tour managers and venues, event costings, pre & post

show documentation, administrative duties, support artist bookings.

• Researching & maintaining excellent communication and relationships with

external venues and suppliers.

• Event Representative – Being the main onsite point of contact between artist

and venue across multiple events around the UK.

• Artist Liaison and / or Stage Managing operations throughout our festival

programmes.

• Financial reporting to senior members of staff.

Personal requirements:

• 2 years experience in producing and being within the direct organisation of live

events.

• Experience taking responsibility for strict production budgets and confidently

operating without assistance.

• An impeccable attention to detail.

• Great at managing time – able to divide time between tasks effectively and

prioritise when needed.

• A team player – willing to work flexibly to tackle the company’s focus on any

given day.

• An understanding of the needs of live touring musicians.

• A proficient understanding of artist and venue technical specifications and

requirements.

• Experience in administrative duties.

• Proficient with Microsoft Office suite and social media.

• Proficient with Adobe Creative suite (preferred).

• Passionate about music – an active gig goer and possesses knowledge of the

roster of acts and events FORM / One Inch Badge / Rockfeedback produce.

• Flexibility for occasional weekend and regular set evening work throughout the

year.

• Clean driving licence (preferred).

• Availability for occasional travel around the UK from time to time for upwards

of 14+ days at a time (travel, accommodation and per-diems provided).

Benefits & Rewards:

• FORM is a company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be a

pivotal part in a strong production department.

• Competitive salary based on experience.

• You’ll be working at the heart of some of the biggest events in the UK, selling

thousands of tickets a year.

About Us

We are FORM, an event promotions and production company based in Brighton

and London that brings together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge

and Rockfeedback. We promote over 700 live shows a year across a broad range

of mediums and genres. Our music programme includes events for such artists

as Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Glass Animals,

Billy Nomates, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Joan Armatrading, Oh Sees,

and many more. Our festivals include: Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations

Festival, Visions and the Wave Podcast Festival.

Find out more at our websites:

formpresents.com // oneinchbadge.co // rockfeedback.com // pitchforkmusicfestival.co.uk // mutationsfestival.com // visionsfestival.com



