Production Assistant

Celebrating 30 years…..join us for the next 30!

Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd is one of the largest independent music distributors in the UK. Due to continued expansion of the business and internal promotion we are currently recruiting!

This role entails data input, creating purchase orders for suppliers and printers and liaising with them regarding deliveries / collections. Booking collections and maintaining the delivery schedule. Setting up new products for sale on our systems. Assisting with the submission of new designs for approval. General filing, administration and other office duties

The position requires computer literacy, attention to detail and accuracy with the ability to follow our company processes and procedures whilst staying calm in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience of Windows operating systems (word, excel, outlook etc) essential and any previous experience of Sage 200 useful although full training will be given.

The position is full-time and offers an attractive salary and benefit package to the successful applicant.

Please email your CV to Claire.wooldridge@plastichead.com stating which position you are applying for. Calls will not be accepted. No agencies.