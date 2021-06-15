Bibliotheque Music Ltd

Production Assistant

The Company

Bibliotheque Music is a production library with a pedigree in independent music. With a focus on quality, we aim to provide a catalogue, which is accessible and functional, while maintaining the attention to detail and authenticity of the music we love.

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented assistant to support our head of production in preparing our monthly releases for upload to our website and distribution to our international partners. Tasks will include:

Uploading and distributing monthly releases via the Harvest platform

Contracting monthly releases

Tagging monthly releases with keywords

Track registration with PRS & MCPS

General metadata management

Preparing and posting social media content

Preparing and distributing newsletters

Essential requirements

Strong skills in Google Workspace (Sheets, Docs etc)

Good written communication skills

Attention to detail / accurate and efficient data management

Strong organisational skills and the ability to multi task

A great musical sensibility combined with a broad knowledge of a wide variety of musical genres

Social media and digital marketing experience

Audio, photo and video editing skills and a working knowledge of iMovie and Photoshop

Familiarity with Mailchimp or similar

How to apply:

Please send a CV and covering letter to: applications21@bibliothequemusic.com

Hours: 3 days per week.

Salary: £22K Pro Rata.

Location: Shoreditch, London with some days from home.

Closing date for applications: 25th of June 2021