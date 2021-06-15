Bibliotheque Music Ltd
Production Assistant
The Company
Bibliotheque Music is a production library with a pedigree in independent music. With a focus on quality, we aim to provide a catalogue, which is accessible and functional, while maintaining the attention to detail and authenticity of the music we love.
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented assistant to support our head of production in preparing our monthly releases for upload to our website and distribution to our international partners. Tasks will include:
-
Uploading and distributing monthly releases via the Harvest platform
-
Contracting monthly releases
-
Tagging monthly releases with keywords
-
Track registration with PRS & MCPS
-
General metadata management
-
Preparing and posting social media content
-
Preparing and distributing newsletters
Essential requirements
-
Strong skills in Google Workspace (Sheets, Docs etc)
-
Good written communication skills
-
Attention to detail / accurate and efficient data management
-
Strong organisational skills and the ability to multi task
-
A great musical sensibility combined with a broad knowledge of a wide variety of musical genres
-
Social media and digital marketing experience
-
Audio, photo and video editing skills and a working knowledge of iMovie and Photoshop
-
Familiarity with Mailchimp or similar
How to apply:
Please send a CV and covering letter to: applications21@bibliothequemusic.com
Hours: 3 days per week.
Salary: £22K Pro Rata.
Location: Shoreditch, London with some days from home.
Closing date for applications: 25th of June 2021