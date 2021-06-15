Production Assistant

Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Company

Bibliotheque Music is a production library with a pedigree in independent music. With a focus on quality, we aim to provide a catalogue, which is accessible and functional, while maintaining the attention to detail and authenticity of the music we love.

Job Description

We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated and detail-oriented assistant to support our head of production in preparing our monthly releases for upload to our website and distribution to our international partners. Tasks will include:

 

  • Uploading and distributing monthly releases via the Harvest platform 

  • Contracting monthly releases 

  • Tagging monthly releases with keywords 

  • Track registration with PRS & MCPS

  • General metadata management 

  • Preparing and posting social media content

  • Preparing and distributing newsletters

 

Essential requirements

  • Strong skills in Google Workspace (Sheets, Docs etc) 

  • Good written communication skills

  • Attention to detail / accurate and efficient data management

  • Strong organisational skills and the ability to multi task

  • A great musical sensibility combined with a broad knowledge of a wide variety of musical genres 

  • Social media and digital marketing experience 

  • Audio, photo and video editing skills and a working knowledge of iMovie and Photoshop

  • Familiarity with Mailchimp or similar 

 

How to apply:

Please send a CV and covering letter to: applications21@bibliothequemusic.com

Hours: 3 days per week.

Salary: £22K Pro Rata.

Location: Shoreditch, London with some days from home.

Closing date for applications: 25th of June 2021

