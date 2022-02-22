Extreme Music is an international production/library music business that forms part of Sony Music Publishing, headquartered in London. The Audio Department is responsible for generating and distributing all musical content for the catalogue.

The role

The Audio Department is responsible for generating and distributing all musical content for the catalogue.

The Production Assistant collects assets from composers and prepares them for release. They are in charge of the departments’ archive system and audio server. They assist the marketing department by creating hard drives containing the entire catalogue which will be delivered to clients.

What You’ll Do:

Collect and process audio stems for between 200-300 production music albums per annum

Collect BPMs/Keys and maintain BPMs/Keys database

Create and maintain client hard drives

Maintain Audio Department server and archive

Who You Are:

Skill/ Experience:

Excellent understanding of I.T and data storage solutions including working with internal servers and external hard drives.

Good knowledge of audio file types/metadata/DAWs such as Pro Tools

Excellent understanding of song structure, key musical elements, and instrumentation

Ability to prioritize and ensure deadlines are met in a timely basis

Performs duties and assigned tasks with considerable degree of independent accountability

This is an opportunity for you to:

Join an inclusive, collaborative, and global community with an opportunity to fuel the creative journey

Work in a modern office environment designed to foster productivity, creativity, and teamwork

Receive an attractive and flexible benefits package including private medical insurance (after 12 months), dental, travel insurance and critical illness coverage

Be supported by industry professionals as you to grow & develop your career

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations and telling us why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com

Please quote Ref: PA WM322 on your communication.

The closing date for applications is 14 March 2022

As an equal opportunity’s employer, Extreme Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.