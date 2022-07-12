BSI Merch is looking for a Production Assistant to work closely with the General Manager to support our efforts across touring and e-commerce clients. The Production Assistant will be essential in the day to day running of our in-house production department.

The ideal candidate will have an incredibly pro-active attitude with a problem solving mindset. Candidates must be local to London, as this role will be based full-time from our Holborn office.

Key Responsibilities

Supporting the Touring & Production General Manager with the sourcing of blanks, checking stock availability with various suppliers, seeking out new products and gathering quotes from suppliers around the world.

Building and maintaining key production databases using internal systems.

Raising purchase orders for all merchandise production and communicating these to account managers and suppliers for accurate invoicing.

Ensuring the internal quoting system is up to date and that no invoices / deliveries are outstanding.

Staying on top of chasing delivery notes and box counts, cross checking against original order quantities and monitoring closely for any potential discrepancies.

Liaising directly with tour personnel to maintain accurate reporting on the road, restocks mid-tour and tracking sales.

Following up on all orders that are in production to make sure that things are on track for multiple project deadlines.

Ensuring there is forward planning of current and future touring projects

Coordinate internal planning of tour allocations.

Communicating clearly and efficiently any delays with the Touring & Production General Manager

Covering day to day basic duties for the Touring & Production General Manager if on annual leave.

Skills & Requirements