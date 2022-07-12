Your site will load in 16 seconds
Position:
Production Assistant
Employer:
BSI Merch
Category:
Production
Location:
London
Salary:
Dependent on experience
Date Posted:
Jul 12th 2022
BSI Merch
BSI Merch is looking for a Production Assistant to work closely with the General Manager to support our efforts across touring and e-commerce clients. The Production Assistant will be essential in the day to day running of our in-house production department.

The ideal candidate will have an incredibly pro-active attitude with a problem solving mindset. Candidates must be local to London, as this role will be based full-time from our Holborn office.

Key Responsibilities

  • Supporting the Touring & Production General Manager with the sourcing of blanks, checking stock availability with various suppliers, seeking out new products and gathering quotes from suppliers around the world.
  • Building and maintaining key production databases using internal systems.
  • Raising purchase orders for all merchandise production and communicating these to account managers and suppliers for accurate invoicing.
  • Ensuring the internal quoting system is up to date and that no invoices / deliveries are outstanding.
  • Staying on top of chasing delivery notes and box counts, cross checking against original order quantities and monitoring closely for any potential discrepancies.
  • Liaising directly with tour personnel to maintain accurate reporting on the road, restocks mid-tour and tracking sales.
  • Following up on all orders that are in production to make sure that things are on track for multiple project deadlines.
  • Ensuring there is forward planning of current and future touring projects
  • Coordinate internal planning of tour allocations.
  • Communicating clearly and efficiently any delays with the Touring & Production General Manager
  • Covering day to day basic duties for the Touring &amp; Production General Manager if on annual leave.

Skills & Requirements

  • Excellent written, verbal, organisational and interpersonal communication skills are absolutely essential to this role.
  • In addition to the usual hours, the nature of touring may mean you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours. Flexibility will be key.
  • Ability to keep track of many ongoing projects with a strong attention to detail and excellent follow through.
  • Ability to work closely with others, with an understanding that this role may require independent working. A pro-active and problem solving oriented mindset are absolutely necessary for this role.
  • Strong proficiency in MS Office, Teams and wider IT capabilities.
  • An understanding of touring would be preferred for this role.
  • Numeracy skills are preferred.
  • Be able to work under pressure / close deadlines whilst remaining calm and courteous in a pressured environment.
  • A good knowledge of and active interest in music
