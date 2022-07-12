BSI Merch is looking for a Production Assistant to work closely with the General Manager to support our efforts across touring and e-commerce clients. The Production Assistant will be essential in the day to day running of our in-house production department.
The ideal candidate will have an incredibly pro-active attitude with a problem solving mindset. Candidates must be local to London, as this role will be based full-time from our Holborn office.
Key Responsibilities
- Supporting the Touring & Production General Manager with the sourcing of blanks, checking stock availability with various suppliers, seeking out new products and gathering quotes from suppliers around the world.
- Building and maintaining key production databases using internal systems.
- Raising purchase orders for all merchandise production and communicating these to account managers and suppliers for accurate invoicing.
- Ensuring the internal quoting system is up to date and that no invoices / deliveries are outstanding.
- Staying on top of chasing delivery notes and box counts, cross checking against original order quantities and monitoring closely for any potential discrepancies.
- Liaising directly with tour personnel to maintain accurate reporting on the road, restocks mid-tour and tracking sales.
- Following up on all orders that are in production to make sure that things are on track for multiple project deadlines.
- Ensuring there is forward planning of current and future touring projects
- Coordinate internal planning of tour allocations.
- Communicating clearly and efficiently any delays with the Touring & Production General Manager
- Covering day to day basic duties for the Touring & Production General Manager if on annual leave.
Skills & Requirements
- Excellent written, verbal, organisational and interpersonal communication skills are absolutely essential to this role.
- In addition to the usual hours, the nature of touring may mean you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours. Flexibility will be key.
- Ability to keep track of many ongoing projects with a strong attention to detail and excellent follow through.
- Ability to work closely with others, with an understanding that this role may require independent working. A pro-active and problem solving oriented mindset are absolutely necessary for this role.
- Strong proficiency in MS Office, Teams and wider IT capabilities.
- An understanding of touring would be preferred for this role.
- Numeracy skills are preferred.
- Be able to work under pressure / close deadlines whilst remaining calm and courteous in a pressured environment.
- A good knowledge of and active interest in music