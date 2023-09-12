About Extreme Music

Extreme Music is an international production / library music business that forms part of Sony Music Publishing. Extreme Music has operations in Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, New York and Los Angeles and is headquartered in London. We’re all about the music. Known for nose bleed high production values, our unrivalled roster includes Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Two Steps From Hell, Labrinth and many more.



About the Position

The UK based Production Assistant will work within the Extreme Music post-production team, reporting to the [Senior] Manager, Distribution. You will collect assets from producers & composers to help prepare albums for release.



Key Responsibilities

Work with members of the Audio Department, composers and Production Coordinator to gather stems

Quality-check stems to ensure all elements are present and correct using Pro Tools

Convert, rename and upload processed stems to the server and add them to the site, maintaining the flow with the release schedule

Update and maintain stems tracking software

Handle stem requests from clients and sync teams in a timely manner

Collect BPMs/Keys, add them to the site and maintain BPMs/Keys database

Keep the site up to date according to any changes that are requested in terms of audio or album data

Maintain music server – ensure everything is tidy & correct, troubleshoot data errors and other issues

Prepare and release albums to the site and conduct thorough quality checks

Regularly update the archive with releases that have been live for a number of weeks so that the work of the department is kept safely backed-up

Work with the post production team to handle hard drive stock and hard drive requests

Research the latest in technological advances and improve processes & storage solutions when possible

Assist production team with any additional tasks as required

Person Specification (skills/experience/qualifications)



Essential Requirements

Excellent understanding of I.T and data storage solutions including working with internal servers and external hard drives.

Ability to contribute to technical conversations with L.A web team and Sony I.T

Good knowledge of audio file types/metadata/DAWs such as Pro Tools

Excellent understanding of song structure, key musical elements, and instrumentation including the ability to identify BPM and key with appropriate tools.

Ability to prioritise and ensure deadlines are met in a timely basis

Completer/finisher follows through open issues to satisfactory completion

Flexible and enthusiastic approach to the role

Performs duties and assigned tasks with considerable degree of independent accountability

Desirable Requirements

Excellent knowledge of music with a background in music production.

A wide interest in music for film and television. Experience of / a good understanding of production music.

Aptitude for cooperation with composers & production teams globally

Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills.

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills

Proactive approach to all areas of responsibility and putting forward ideas to continually improve the organisation and performance of the division.

As an active part of a culturally and socially diverse society, Sony Music Publishing’s aim is that our workforce is diverse and inclusive. Sony Music Publishing is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity.

We employ, retain, promote and otherwise treat all employees and job applicants according to their merit, qualifications, competence and talent. We apply this policy without regard to any individual’s sex, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition or disability.