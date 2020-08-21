Production Engineering Manager

About the role

As a Production Engineer at Audoo you will be reporting directly into our Head of Engineering and you will be taking ownership for the management and delivery of our 3rd party manufacturing partners. Your role will then be to turn specifications into tests that our manufacturing partners test engineers then action. You will be quality control for our hardware product and ensure that we continue to iterate, learn and improve as we go onto deliver on our mission of the royalty revolution through the quality of our audio device.

You will be joining a small agile team that is on a mission to bring about a music royalty revolution!

About you

You will be passionate about three things… Technology, Music and Changing the World! You will be an inquisitive, creative and quality obsessed individual who comes from a hands on electronics engineering background. We are a small, fast paced team so you need to be someone who is able to work in a dynamic environment that values clear communication and happy to work autonomously. You will have a keen eye for process and know what good looks like, always hungry to improve our product and get small incremental gains wherever possible.

The main function of this role is to oversee the physical manufacturing of the product and ensure that our customers wants and needs are delivered on by our manufacturing partners.

Must have skills and experience:

Commercial experience as an electronics engineer working on audio devices and microphones

Extensive experience of managing all 3rd partner manufacturing partners

Commercial experience of working with mechanical engineers, electronics engineers, software engineers

Must be able to turn specifications into tests – but do not have to undertake the testing themselves. You will be writing the specs and tests for the manufacturer to then complete

Must have experience in high volume commercial product manufacturing for the mass market

Must have had previous commercial experience of being an electronics/hardware engineer

You will be responsible for ensuring the quality of our products with our manufacturing partners (production scheduling, managing test specs, design changes, components substitution)

Previous commercial experience of ownership for BOM (Bill Of Materials)

Must have previous experience of working at a company that holds the ISO9001 standard

Must be happy to work on activities that sit outside of your primary role requirements – start up life!

Bonus skills and experience:

Previous experience of working with external contracting electronics design firms

Start up experience

Passion for the music industry!

Travel

Although this is a predominantly remote role, some travel in and around the UK on a monthly basis will be required.

As and when international travel to potential manufacturing partners will also be required.