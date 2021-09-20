Your site will load in 16 seconds
Production Manager - Music/Merch




Position:
Production Manager - Music/Merch
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Music
Location:
Central London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Sep 23rd 2021
Handle Recruitment
Incredible opportunity for an experienced and highly organised Production Manager to join an established music and entertainment company.

Whilst in the position, you will be responsible for organising and managing the end to end production process from manufacturing through to the delivery of products.

Key features will include:

  • Communicating clearly and effectively, whilst navigating the logistics throughout the entire manufacturing process on a global scale
  • Negotiating costs with both suppliers and clients, whilst keeping on top of stock levels
  • Dealing with sales orders, invoices and raising PO’s
  • Locating the best suppliers for clients

The ideal candidate will:

  • Have previous experience within a CRM and/or supply chain position
  • Have experience of dealing with suppliers and building client relationships
  • Be proactive and a quick problem solver
  • Have fantastic communication skills

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Production Manager opportunity, please apply now!

