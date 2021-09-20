Production Manager - Music/Merch

Incredible opportunity for an experienced and highly organised Production Manager to join an established music and entertainment company.

Whilst in the position, you will be responsible for organising and managing the end to end production process from manufacturing through to the delivery of products.

Key features will include:

Communicating clearly and effectively, whilst navigating the logistics throughout the entire manufacturing process on a global scale

Negotiating costs with both suppliers and clients, whilst keeping on top of stock levels

Dealing with sales orders, invoices and raising PO’s

Locating the best suppliers for clients

The ideal candidate will:

Have previous experience within a CRM and/or supply chain position

Have experience of dealing with suppliers and building client relationships

Be proactive and a quick problem solver

Have fantastic communication skills

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Production Manager opportunity, please apply now!