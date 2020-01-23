Production Manager - Music Merchandise

Fantastic opportunity for a highly organised and efficient Production Manager to join an established Music Merchandise Company.

You will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of all logistical aspects of client orders, whilst also providing support across the rest of the business with day to day operations.

Located in a small creative North London hub, this position is suited to a proactive Production Manager, ideally with previous experience of working for a product supplier. Exceptional communication and strong problem solving skills will be hugely beneficial when liaising with suppliers, along with the ability to manage the process from development to delivery.

Key features will include:

Organising and completing the full process from manufacturing to the delivery of products, complying with the company standards

Negotiating with clients and suppliers with regards to stock levels and costings

Dealing with sales orders, purchase orders and invoices

The ideal candidate will:

Have detailed experience within CRM and supply chain

Have a strong communication and negotiation skill set

Be proactive, with the ability to push back on request

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Production Manager opportunity, please apply now!