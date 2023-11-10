Production Manager, O2 Academy Brixton

Role

The Production Manager is responsible for leading our stage and technical department, welcoming incoming productions, and managing a large and diverse team of back-of-house and freelance employees. The role is to ensure the smooth running of a wide variety of live performances, from high profile shows to late-night club events, and you will work closely with the General Manager to ensure we are continually well presented in all stage and technical operations.

Our team

Our Production Manager is a proactive member of the management team at our prestigious and internationally renowned South London venue, one of the most prestigious and iconic venues in the city, and where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. We are passionate about delivering the very best programme of live entertainment for everyone. The successful candidate will inspire and support our innovative team and contribute to our inclusive culture, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, from load-in to load-out.

About you

Expertise in stage or production management

Expertise in event production and technical riders

Extensive knowledge of health and safety regulations and risk assessments

Proven track record of diary management and rota systems

Excellent communication and diplomacy skills

Proficient in IT and Microsoft Office packages

What we need

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Enthusiasm for the live events and production industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Strong organiser with attention to detail

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive leader in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

Ability to undertake the demands of stage management in the live environment

Exemplary standards of technical production

What you’ll be doing

Oversee stage and technical management for all shows and events

Recruitment and rota management of back-of-house employees, engineers and crew

First point of contact for advancing and technical fulfilment on all incoming productions

Responsible for health and safety inductions and risk assessments for all incoming productions

Lead on day-to-day compliance and adherence to Company guidelines and working practices for all employees and visitors

Ensure that all production operations are carried out in compliance with relevant and applicable H&S legislation and any other statutory regulations.

Drive positive and practical application in Health & Safety

Financial budgeting within the department

Maintain the Company asset register of all in-house technical equipment

Ensure technical equipment is maintained to the highest standards

Supervise service regimes, PAT testing, technical maintenance and inspection reports

First-class client and customer service

Ensure that all venue technical specification/information sheets are accurate and up to date. Furthermore, to ensure that a specific ‘technical rider’ is generated for every event following discussions with the relevant artists/production staff

Attend all pre-show safety briefings with venue management

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Reality check

While this is a great opportunity in an exciting industry, this is not just a chance to see shows for free! The role is not your ordinary nine-to-five and the industry is demanding, with sometimes long and unsociable hours. The excitement and energy of the shows and events we create comes from the hard work and dedication we commit to our work, and this position is no exception so get ready to bring your very best to the role.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.