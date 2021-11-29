KPM Music is the quintessential production music brand. As one of the longest-running, best-loved and universally respected library music companies, it is the original music for synch blueprint. Championing quality, variety, and a roster of world-class talent as diverse as the catalogue, KPM continually sets the standard for others to follow.

The Role

The Production Manager role will be responsible for driving the output of the catalogue and managing the production team. Reporting to the VP, A&R/Production, Sony Production Music.

The successful candidate will Identify which albums/genres KPM need to provide by analysing download and royalty statistics, keeping in touch with current music trends, listening to sales team’s requests and working with joint venture partners to ensure that their needs are met. They will ensure that the catalogue is evolving in an ever-changing musical landscape and keep the catalogue ahead of the musical curve.

They will provide the audio team with clear targets and expectations when briefing/compiling/processing albums to an excellent standard and QC the team’s work before release. They will be a people manager responsible for holding team meetings/catch ups/appraisals/creative idea sessions in order to ensure that the team are growing and outputting albums efficiently both in quality and quantity.

They will have an overview of the entire release process (including contracting/invoicing/tagging) and will work with content and technology team to continually refine the process.

What You’ll Do:

Drive the output of the catalogue

Manage the Audio Department, consisting of 2 producers/1 Jr Producer/1 Creative Asst

Brief albums and manage projects from conception to release

Compile albums from existing material

Process albums (See fully formed albums through the release process)

Sign new artists/composers/producers

Maintain relationships with current composers

Identify and bring in potential partnerships with other companies

Negotiate contract terms with composers where necessary in collaboration with our legal department

Who You Are:

Essential requirements:

Experience in managing a creative team/individuals

Excellent practical understanding of music creation process (writing, producing, recording, mixing, mastering.)

Experience in signing new composers/writers/producers to a publisher or label

Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills and ability to multi-task

Good operational knowledge of DAWs such as Pro Tools

Ability to adapt/learn about producing music in new genres/genres outside of usual comfort zone

Desirable requirements

3+ years managing a creative team

Experience in producing high performing production music albums in a variety of genres

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations and telling us why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com

Please quote Ref: PM KPM 12/2021 on your communication.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 17 December 2021

As an equal opportunity’s employer, KPM Production Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.