Programme Coordinator




Position:
Programme Coordinator
Employer:
Asian Arts Agency
Category:
Music
Location:
Bristol based office (hybrid working - applicants outside of Bristol welcome to apply)
Salary:
£28,000 - £32,000 (based on experience)
Date Posted:
Sep 15th 2023
Asian Arts Agency
APPLY

With a slate of new projects, and an exciting line-up of events and music festivals coming soon, we are actively seeking a Programme Coordinator to contribute to our mission. In this role, you will be instrumental in the coordination of innovative programmes and the efficient management of our events and partnerships with festivals, venues, and artists.

If you have a strong background in overseeing and executing live arts and music events, excel in event budgeting and tour administration, and share a genuine interest in the South Asian music scene, we encourage you to explore the detailed job description by clicking below.

The Programme Coordinator role holds significant importance within our team and will involve close collaboration with the Director of the Asian Arts Agency. Key responsibilities include all operational aspects of delivering and managing our music touring and events programme. This includes aiding in tour and event bookings, maintaining fruitful relationships with artists, festivals, and venues, contributing to international initiatives, and ensuring the efficiency of administrative and operational procedures.

For more information and to apply, click here and here. Please ensure you read the job specification thoroughly before applying.

Closing Date for Applications: Monday, October 2nd, at 9:30 am

Interview Dates: Friday, October 6th

Email address for applicants to reply to Jaswinder Singh jobs@asianartsagency.co.uk - please include 'Programme Coordinator' in the subject field.

APPLY
