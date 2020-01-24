Programming and Booking Officer

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the City Council’s Events Team.

As a team, City Events delivers hundreds of events each year, with audiences ranging from 8 – 80,000, including comedy and live concerts, religious festivals, televised events and large outdoor events across many locations in the city.

You will be a great relationship manager, with experience of programming venues, festivals and events. You will have experience of managing events, budgets and agreeing deals with agents and promoters. Have you got what it takes to take our exciting events programme to the next level?