About the job….

We are looking for an extremely well organised, dynamic and felixible human (and all-round good egg) to join our team as the programming assistant to our GM and Head Programmer Ally Wolf. Key roles and responsibilities would be managing all contracts, hire fee payments, settlements, advances and ticketing for all external & private hires at The Grand, and ensuring a smooth transition and handover to the operational team executing the events.

You’ll be assisting Ally in diary management, issuing avails and carrying out site visits, quickly becoming the key contact for the majority of our current promoters and clients, alongside being asked to advise on potential bookings and help source new shows, events & hires.

We are looking for someone who upholds our values in being one of the biggest Independently owned venues in the UK, with a passion for working across and building on our diverse portfolio of clients. A minimum of 2 years' experience is required within a similar role or venue and brilliant communication skills across all channels, especially email, WhatsApp and the telephone. A good working knowledge of Microsoft packages, especially Excel, is necessary, alongside Word Press, Sage, Google Drive and basic photo/artwork editing skills in Canva or a similar program.

A passion for hospitality, pop culture and nightlife are essential, alongside the desire to offer the best customer and client service possible, whilst ensuring the best interests of the business are maintained. Working hours will typically be 9.30am - 6pm Monday-Friday, with occasional weekend or evening work required with due notice, and the potential for occasional working from home after your 3 month probation period.

A little bit about us…

The Clapham Grand has been at the centre of London’s wide and varied nightlife entertainment for 123 years. We provide a home for a huge array of shows and events, from international touring shows, to London’s rich LGBTQ+ cabaret, drag and comedy communities, huge immersive club nights, comedy shows, live concerts & podcasts, talks, theatre shows, and a lot more besides. We pride ourselves in both out own independence, and the huge network of independent promoters, creatives and performers who fill our calendar with spectacular events.

You’ll be joining a small and passionate team who’ve helped steer The Grand successfully out of Covid-19, and who will be as excited as you are by working together to further cement our reputation as one of the country's leading modern variety palaces.