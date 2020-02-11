Programming Coordinator (Beyond the Main Stage)

The Royal Albert Hall is one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues, with an unrivalled history of events and performances from world-class artists.

The Programming Department is responsible for securing and programming the diverse range of events held at the Hall each year in both the main auditorium and Beyond the Main Stage. Beyond the Main Stage is the name given to our series of events produced in the many smaller spaces around the Hall and accounts for 400 performances a year. The Beyond the Main Stage programming team consists of two people and is supported by the wider Royal Albert Hall team to deliver these events to the highest possible standard.

We are seeking an experienced, highly organised and motivated Programming Coordinator to join this team to programme a proportion of these events. The successful candidate will assist in the planning and securing of diverse range of programming including free lunchtime concerts, family shows, a Late Night Jazz series, Classical Coffee Mornings, exhibitions, pop-up performances and other one off concerts and events.

Liaising directly with artists, agents, management and external partners, the role will involve working across many art forms, event formats and musical genres. The ideal candidate will have a passion for a broad range of art forms and an interest in creating an accessible and welcoming programme of events for all different kinds of audiences.

Candidates will also be the first point of enquiry for use of the Elgar Room performance space, both from internal and external stakeholders, and will handle the third party hires of that space as appropriate.

Candidates will be proactive and motivated, comfortable with taking on multiple projects at a time. Clear, effective communication and interpersonal skills are essential, as is the ability to negotiate and build and maintain key relationships.

Candidates will need a professional manner and excellent attention to detail, with strong administrative skills. The role would suit a confident team player, who is looking for the chance to develop their programming skills in a fun and fast paced environment.

Experience within, or understanding of the arts is highly desirable, as is as a strong knowledge and appreciation of diverse musical genres and other art forms.

Please see the job description for more detailed information about this role, and to apply, click here.

The closing date for all applications is midday on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

The Royal Albert Hall is a registered charity and strives to be an equal opportunities employer.