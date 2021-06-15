Programming Coordinator (RAH Presents - Auditorium)

For nearly 150 years we have been fulfilling our vision of inspiring artists and audiences

OUR VISION AND VALUES

Our vision is to inspire artists and audiences worldwide with the magic of the iconic Royal

Albert Hall, creating life-enriching, unforgettable experiences for everyone. The Royal Albert

Hall is more than just a building. Together we are…

One team

Encouraging and harnessing each other’s talents, valuing our differences, supporting one

another and celebrating our achievements together

Passionate

Dedicated, creative, embracing new ideas, always seeking a better way; because together

we are writing the story of the Royal Albert Hall

Open to all

Welcoming, warm, always professional; committed to providing as many people as possible

with unforgettable experiences

THE ROLE

- Work with the Programming Manager and senior colleagues to help deliver the Royal

Albert Hall’s self-promoted programming strategy in the auditorium;

- Support the Programming Manager in producing, developing and delivering events

from concept to performance;

- Work with the Programming Manager to develop and sustain key external relationships

with excellent communication and demonstrating knowledge of their work at the Hall

and elsewhere as well as working with new partners and engaging new artists and

audiences;

- Demonstrate a first-class service to artists, managers, agents, orchestras, promoters

and other third parties through excellent communication and administrative skills; and

- Act as an ambassador for the Royal Albert Hall and the Programming team.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- Update and manage Artifax database, make calendar reservations into the system at

the earliest opportunity and keep contacts updated at all times;

- Co-ordinate the administrative processes for self-promoted events including contracts

(in conjunction with the Contracts Manager), artist and third party fees, invoicing and

engaging freelance creative and production personnel as required;

- Support the Programming Manager in the advanced planning and producing of events

- Liaise with internal and external parties to co-ordinate the running of events as agreed

with the Programming Manager which will involve working backstage alongside the Event Manager and their team and which may include working evenings and/or weekends;

- Coordinate schedules for productions and performances, working with internal and external parties;

- Arrange and attend internal and external meetings and/or conference calls, minute

taking as required, regularly briefing and sharing information afterwards with the rest

of the team

- Act as artist liaison, working backstage with talent and artist management as required

- Assess the viability of promoting events under the instruction of the Programming

Manager, evaluating if the event is suitable artistically, financially and logistically whilst

also liaising with relevant departments on marketing, ticketing, production,

merchandise, hospitality, partnerships and education and outreach projects;

- Draw up budgets for main auditorium events using existing templates and negotiate

fees with third parties as advised by the Programming Manager;

- Assist the Programming Manager in the development of the RAH’s aims to create and

tour concert performances;

- Provide regular financial updates and reports on the financial risk and position of main

auditorium events to senior colleagues on request, and collate final actual budget

figures immediately following all events;

- Always look to improve the Hall’s programme and contribute to new initiatives in the

context of the Programming Department’s business plan and artistic strategy, as well

as seek to optimise the Hall’s sources of income at every available opportunity;

- Draw up ticketing manifests for events and manage ticketing holds across them,

specifically with regard to complimentary tickets and production holds;

- Assist with the creation and collation of event programmes where required, liaising with

all relevant internal and external parties in a timely manner to meet agreed copy deadlines;

- Proactively offer the highest level of customer service to all partners, both internally

and externally, to ensure the department and Hall’s reputations are perceived

positively and enhanced wherever possible;

- Keep abreast of the music and events industry, updating the wider team where

relevant and attend various industry-related networking events, conferences and

festivals as and when required; and

- Carry out any other duties as may reasonably be required by the Programming

Manager and/or senior colleagues.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Qualifications

Essential:

- GCSE or equivalent in Maths and English

Desirable:

- A degree or equivalent relevant experience in the arts; and

Experience

Essential:

- Experience of activities that require excellent communication and coordination skills in

a wide range of areas;

- Experience of organising live events;

- Administrative experience;

- Proven track record of working with orchestras / promoters / artists / agents; and

- Experience of administering and negotiating contracts and knowledge of basic format

and contractual processes.

Skills

Essential:

- Strong literacy and numeracy skills;

- Computer literacy on Word, Excel and Outlook and knowledge of IT systems (event

management systems);

- Excellent administrative and organisational skills with flawless attention to detail;

- Excellent time management skills with the ability to multi-task and work under pressure;

- Self-motivated, proactive, confident and has the initiative to carry out duties

independently with minimum supervision;

- Excellent communication and negotiation skills;

- Demonstrates an enthusiastic and flexible approach to their work; and

- Excellent customer service skills which demonstrate a professional, pro-active manner

which inspires confidence in a wide variety of internal and external customers.

Knowledge and Understanding

Essential:

- An acceptance and a good understanding of the importance of office systems and

procedures.

Desirable:

- Strong knowledge of at least one art form, and general knowledge of music genres such

as classical, jazz, rock and pop and other art forms such as dance, comedy and film;

- Basic understanding of touring artistic projects;

- Basic technical knowledge of live performance and staging.

- Passion for the arts and live events and in particular new up-and-coming artists and

events.

The role will require significant flexibility of working hours to embrace the responsibilities within

the department and the services that it provides including evenings and weekends or

whenever an event is taking place in the main auditorium.

HEALTH & SAFETY

You will have a good understanding of the Hall’s Health and Safety guidelines and your

responsibilities within these. Your role will including promoting a safe working environment

and fostering a non-blame culture, adhering to any Health & Safety requirements, flagging

any conflicts that may arise with Health and Safety and working towards finding effective

solutions.

SUSTAINABILITY

The Hall is committed to maintaining and furthering greater sustainable practices in all areas

of the organisation to act on climate change. Whilst working at the Hall, you will be expected

to embrace the Hall’s Sustainability Policy and work to meet its objectives, putting

sustainability at the forefront of all decisions.