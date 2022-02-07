We’re looking for a Programming Manager to join our Programming team at The O2.

You’ll be responsible for programming and developing the most exciting, innovative and commercially successful calendar of events for The O2 arena, consolidating our position as the world’s busiest arena!

Whilst proactively developing, negotiating and delivering the strongest possible Music, Entertainment, Sport and Comedy content into the arena; you’ll provide support to the Head of Programming in developing new content, with a particular focus on securing new business with first time arena clients.



You’ll manage the Programming Assistant when dealing with programming enquiries; and develop and maintain successful and productive relationships with all key clients.

We’re looking for someone with demonstrable experience of sales delivery in a high-profile music or venue with a strong track record of securing high quality content. You’ll have experience of finding first-time promoter clients that are capable of promoting at arena level in the UK; and relevant high calibre industry contacts to ensure prolonged success for the venue.

You’ll have high resilience in dealing with promoters, agents and managers ensuring the right result for the business whilst maintaining a positive relationship with the client.

You’ll have strong communication skills, both written and verbal and have the gravitas to communicate confidently and concisely with a wide range of people including Vice President level. This role requires you to be able to build strong working relationships across the business at The O2 and externally with promoters and relevant music publications. You’ll play a pivotal role in The O2 programming team ensuring they have everything they need to wow our customers!

We’re looking for someone who is highly organised, dedicated, and able to work under pressure, prioritising a varied and ever-changing workload whilst maintaining attention to detail. You’ll want to raise the bar in this role, be solutions focussed and look for ways to maximise efficiency. We encourage new ideas and innovation We’ll give you all the training in our systems, policies and procedures so that you’ll be set up for success and.

Where: You’ll be based at The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/ourvalues

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware