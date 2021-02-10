Project Assistant to the Founder

ABOUT US

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

One House is also partnered with scientists, economists and charity partners to address underrepresentation in the creative industries and to deliver a robust decarbonisation framework for creative businesses. We are building a unique network of digital tools and physical spaces to empower our creators and our team.

We love to collaborate with people who share our passion for creativity. Come and say hello.

ABOUT THE ROLE

This is a unique opportunity for someone to work directly with the Founder across all activities at One House - this includes across our music department, content studio, social impact programmes and talent development and management. Successful applicants will be highly dynamic, meticulous in their organisation and be excited about working as a comprehensive assistant to the Founder and to One House's most established global talent.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Assistant to the Founder:

Working directly with the Founder across all responsibilities, including ultimate responsibility for every department across 15 members of the team, key artist accounts and relationships with third parties.

Diary management for the Founder and across the leadership team - you will be ultimately responsible for scheduling in the office.

Helping to manage and triage inbound communication, including email and messaging.

Booking travel, accommodation and other logistical responsibilities.

Social media & marketing support.

Project coordination across the company.

Dynamically addressing new challenges and responsibilities as they arise.

Designing and delivering pitch decks.

Taking comprehensive notes and records of activities and proactively maintaining and developing our internal workplace technologies.

Talent Management:

As assistant to the Founder you will be acting as day-to-day manger to the company's most established talent.

Assisting with brand development across film, fashion, TV and charity.

International diary mangement across multiple time zones, including promotional schedules, travel bookings, visas, covid tests and itineraries.

Acting as a key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as necessary, and often acting as a central point of communication — publishers, agents, lawyers, accountants, merchandise, digital teams, brands, publicists.

Efficient daily flow communication with talent ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times.

Managing of artists assets and our internal weekly reporting system with key events and metrics

Participating in all project calls relating to the relevant artist account, taking notes and helping to guide decision-making.

Flawless organisation of executive travel, accommodation and logistics.

Assisting in creative across all aspects of their career and vision.

Acting as a representative for talent at events, promotional activities and press events.

ABOUT YOU

2 years or more experience working closely with artists and/or executive teams.

Meticulous organisation and ability to manage numerous diaries at once. An eye for detail is essential.

This is an opportunity for an ambitious candidate to progress through the company.

Superb communication skills, flexibility to different situations and a proactive nature.

Proficient IT skills and experience with administrative software.

A keen understanding of existing and emerging social media platforms.

Experience working on projects on a global level.

A deep understanding, curiosity and enthusiasm for culture.

WHY US?

One House is trying to change the way the world works for creative people. If you want to be part of this story then this is a unique opportunity. We are passionate about maintaining a welcoming environment for all candidates and are constantly finding ways to invest further in the One House community.

TO APPLY

You can apply by submitting a cover letter and CV via our application link. Please apply even if you don't quite meet all the requirements, as we'd still love to hear from you.