4 days (22.5 hours) a week initially for one year – Hybrid working: Home and Bristol based.

Asian Arts Agency is seeking to appoint a dynamic Project Coordinator; this is an exciting opportunity for a skilled and motivated individual to work at a high level in a diverse and vibrant arts organisation based in Bristol. (www.asianartsagency.co.uk)

We are looking for an experienced events and project coordinator with energy and flair to take on this challenging and exciting role. An experienced professional in the music/arts industry, you will deliver the Agency’s live music events with artists of national and international standing, working with the Director to coordinate the Agency’s touring and events programmes.

The Project Coordinator has responsibility for all aspects of our live music events and touring including: liaison with artists, festivals and venues; ensuring that the administrative, technical and operational procedures run efficiently; and inputting into events booking. The role is vital in developing our relationships with venues and promoters, including recruiting new venues and promoters. You will also play a leading part in breaking down barriers to South Asian music and promoting creative diversity.

The successful candidate will be a committed lover of music/the arts with empathy for South Asian music with solid experience and knowledge of the practicalities of music events and touring and working with mainstream venues and festivals. You will enjoy engaging with a range of partners and people. We have worked with Glastonbury and WOMAD Festivals; major venues; and leading industry companies e.g. Real World Studios.

Asian Arts Agency is a dynamic arts development agency; we develop and promote international, contemporary and traditional South Asian music and arts internationally and across the UK. Our vision is to mainstream high quality South Asian arts and music. The Agency is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation and key arts provider for Bristol City Council.

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with energy, drive and imagination. We expect you to hit the ground running! Please visit https://asianartsagency.co.uk/project-co-ordinator-role/ to download the full job description, application form and guidelines to apply (sorry, no CVs).

Closing date: Thursday 22nd September 2022 at 9a.m. Interviews: Tuesday 27th September.

Asian Arts Agency is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applicants from all sections of the community.