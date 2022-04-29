Project Management Assistant (Music Projects), Polyarts

About us

Polyarts is an ambitious boutique management agency, successfully representing artists and projects on the cutting edge of contemporary (pop, jazz, electro), film, gaming, visual arts, tech, and new classical music.

We represent visionary artists whose commitment to developing new music and art knows no boundaries with an aim to reach and build new and younger audiences.

Polyarts has a no size fits all approach to talent management. Our specialist and knowledgeable team has created a home for artists who dare to be curious through unique genre or art- blending careers.

We constantly adapt to the fast-moving musical climate around us, exploring new ideas and current trends. Our highly motivated and flexible team develops and successfully implements ground-breaking projects across the world.

Polyarts is part of the HarrisonParrott group.

Job purpose

You will be a highly effective and efficient project management assistant, able to ensure accurate, timely and detailed planning and delivery of international engagements (concerts, touring and recording activities) for a select number of Polyarts artists and their projects.

Creative approach is needed for this role and all roles within Polyarts who work in a 360-management style covering all aspects of an artist’s career including the handling of engagement and project details and logistics, managing marketing and press packs relating to artist and project packs, liaising with recording labels and other clients to meet deadlines and ensure that the administrative processes internally are adhered to. As well as this there will be some diary management skills needed, working with the Associate Director and CEO and occasionally dealing with the set up and notating of meetings.

Aim is to develop into a Projects and Artist Manager within Polyarts.

Key relationships

CEO Polyarts, Polyarts Associate Directors and Production Managers, HP Marketing Manager, Artist Coordinators, HP Finance Team, HP Legal team

Key accountabilities

Project administration:

Collate and complete/update recording of information relating to all project details (schedules, venues, deadlines, transport details and interviews).

Co-ordinate rehearsal orders, call times, meetings with necessary artists (where appropriate).

Handle and deliver on engagement and project budgets.

Handle and manage all travel parties’ hotel and personal needs.

Liaise with external clients, venues and promoters and ensure that all necessary detail relating to artist and project riders are adhered to.

Confirm and check repertoire details including versions/editions, language, string strengths and instrumentation (where appropriate) on orchestral projects.

Decide requirements for work permits and/or visas and make the necessary applications where necessary.

Calculate and administer budgets for necessary projects and artists, as well budget reconciliation with financial and administrative teams.

Arrange artists (and accompanying touring party and guest artists where applicable) national and international travel and accommodation, check final issue of tickets, arrange any necessary local transport, such as collection from airport, transfers between hotel and venue.

Ensure financial information on client diary systems are maintained (including amounts to be charged to promoter for travel and accommodation) and outstanding fee negotiations followed up on a timely basis.

Review promoter invoices and monthly commission statements to ensure correct and complete.

Liaise with promoters and HP accounts department regarding Social Security payments, tax waivers and withholding tax arrangements.

Keep track of and ensure timely payment of client fees, and check deductions of tax, social security etc. by promoters.

Assist clients in completion of tax returns by supplying comprehensive and complete details, liaison with accountants etc.

Press / PR/Marketing/ Social Media:

Assess and present reviews of recordings and performances, obtaining foreign reviews where relevant

Assemble and administer press and marketing packs for artists and their projects.

Identify and submit to the Marketing team copy for company website news, including the weekly news and coordinating newsletters with team and line manager.

Maintain files containing artists photographs and other press material

Support on social media for your artists as well as press packs/ marketing packs

General/Sales:

Assist in maintaining relationship with artist/clients, including attending rehearsals and performances as required and through regular written and telephone communication with team members.

Collate and formulate reports and schedules for record companies etc

Assist CEO and other managers in general, where relevant

Support management with briefings and packs for sales purposes.

Benefits

25 days of paid holiday per year (pro-rated) in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.

Company Pension Scheme.

Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.

Employee Assistant Programme.

Plus Somerset House residents benefits: I love Covent Garden Card, Northbank Privilege Card, Corporate rate at Waldorf Fitness First, Community membership rates at King’s College Gyms, Covent Garden Physio – Introductory rate: 10% off

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.

Completed applications are to be sent to hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk and must include a copy of your CV, completed application form and equal opportunities form.

The closing date for this role is Sunday 15th May 2022. Please note: We will be reviewing applications as received, due to this the role may close earlier.

Interviews can take place via Zoom, Teams or in person.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

To be successful in this role you must possess solid organisation skills, be a highly resilient team player, adaptable to constant change and able to prioritise competing demands in a positively challenging and dynamic environment. The ability to work to tight deadlines, remain calm under pressure and solution focused is essential.

Demonstrating that you are a good and willing team player with knowledge of and passion for classical music management will offer a distinct advantage.

Skills and Experience

Essential:

High level of accuracy, attention to detail.

Ability to manage and prioritise many varied tasks with multiple deadlines.

Be quick, efficient and able to work under pressure

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Excellent IT skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Experience in a relevant and related area of project/concert management and/or in a dynamic client services environment (within travel, arts, government, legal environments).

Experience of scheduling and organising extensive travel arrangements.

Desirable: