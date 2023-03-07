Project Manager - Catalogue

Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music is a leading independent music company headquartered in London and New York. Along with our US partner Reservoir Media, we own the legendary Chrysalis and Tommy Boy catalogues, and we also represent artists through our management arm Blue Raincoat Artists, and publishing via Blue Raincoat Music Publishing.

We are seeking a Project Manager to join our catalogue team. Working directly with Chrysalis SVP Catalogue Development and Marketing, Global, the successful applicant will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of research, preparation, and instigation of catalogue releases across the group of companies.

It’s an exciting and challenging role, working not only with our team but also representing the company externally with artists, managers, designers, and studios. The role requires excellent organisational and time management skills, attention to detail and the ability to work as part of a team are both vital aspects of the role.

Responsibilities:

Research/compile ideas for releases, identifying opportunities for the company

Prepare and oversee Profit and Loss costings for a releases, for approval by line manager

Liaise with manufacturer for product design and costings

Liaise with artists/management for involvement and approval

Clear use of all audio and photographs for release

Create/co-ordinate audio mastering, creation of artwork and label copy for approval

Liaise with Production Manager to co-ordinate manufacturing

Prepare marketing initiatives and work with the Marketing Manager on campaigns

Oversee and be point of contact for any consultants hired to compile releases

In addition to the above, provide support and assistance to the SVP along with administrative support to the teams across all areas of the group for information on the catalogue, along with overseeing data integration of newly acquired catalogues.

Person Specification:

Good understanding of the music industry

2-3 years’ experience in similar role

Ability to hit the ground running and manage multiple tasks while prioritising and meeting various deadlines

Excellent organisational skills

Immaculate attention to detail

IT literate (intermediate Excel skills are desirable)

Excellent written and verbal skills.

Knowledge of the Chrysalis Catalogue (desirable, not essential)

Office location: London, EC2A close to Liverpool Street and Old Street stations

Working hours: Monday to Friday 10am-6pm, hybrid working

Salary: Dependant on experience

Please send CV and covering letter to Jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com Ref: Project Manager – CAT

Closing date: Wednesday 23rd March 2023

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition, or disability.