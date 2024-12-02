Project Manager - Strategic Initiatives (Social Media and Podcasts)

We are seeking a dynamic Project Manager to support two key initiatives aimed at elevating Bauer’s social media and podcast reach, driving audience growth and brand development as part of Bauer’s larger digital transformation. Positioned at the intersection of media, technology, and strategy, this role offers the unique opportunity to shape the plan that delivers Bauer’s digital impact through high-visibility projects.

Delivery

Project Execution: Support with planning, execution, and delivery of two major strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing BMA UK’s presence in social media and expanding its podcast offerings. Develop project roadmaps with defined goals, KPIs, and timelines.

Performance Tracking: Define and track quantitative and qualitative success metrics, such as engagement rates and user sentiment, to gauge the effectiveness of both initiatives.

Cross-Functional Alignment: Coordinate with cross-functional teams in marketing, social and video hub, content production, technology, and sales to ensure seamless integration of social media and podcast initiatives into Bauer’s broader content and business strategies.

Co-lead budget management: Support business owners with project budgets following a data-driven approach, ensuring resources are allocated cost-effectively to maximize project impact and ROI.

Strategy

Strategic Planning: Collaborate with senior leadership to translate Bauer’s strategic objectives into actionable project plans, directly tied to audience growth, brand visibility, and revenue generation.

Digital Expansion: Drive strategies for maximizing content creation and distribution on social media and podcast platforms, aligned with Bauer’s goal of expanding its digital footprint.

Optimization and Insights: Continuously analyse project outcomes and provide insights to optimize ongoing and future strategies, contributing to Bauer’s long-term vision as a digital audio leader.

Primary Liaison: Act as the main point of contact for internal stakeholders and external partners, facilitating regular updates and feedback loops to maintain alignment with strategic goals.

Stakeholder Management

Primary Liaison: Act as the main point of contact for internal stakeholders and external partners, facilitating regular updates and feedback loops to maintain alignment with strategic goals.

Senior Leadership Engagement: Provide senior stakeholders with regular progress reports, insights, and proactive solutions to potential challenges.

Job Requirements

Knowledge (Education/Work Experience/Certifications)

Preferred certifications in project management (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2)

Skills (personal, social, leadership & methodical competencies, incl. IT/language skills):

Project Management Expertise: Proven experience in leading complex, multi-phase projects within media, audio, or entertainment sectors, ideally in social media and podcasting.

Analytical & Solution-Oriented: Strong analytical skills with a proactive approach to solving project challenges.

Stakeholder Management: Skilled in managing relationships across levels and presenting updates to senior leadership.

Digital Media Proficiency: Deep understanding of social media and podcast platforms, with knowledge of best practices for content creation and distribution.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in project management tools like Monday.com, Trello, and digital media analytics platforms.

Behaviours:

Flexible, adaptable, and collaborative, with a proactive mindset and a focus on continuous improvement.

Closing date - 16th December