Start date: February/March 2022

Hours: 09:30-18:00 Monday to Friday. You may be expected to work outside of these hours in exceptional circumstances

Reporting to: Company Director

Benefits: You will get a day off for your birthday as well a discretionary bonus at the end of the year

Who are we?

F That is a digital creative agency based in London. We produce digital content and specialise in interactive content. We make music videos, AR filters, games, animations, artwork and loads more.

We work across charity, events, sports and music. We’ve recently worked with artists including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, BTS, Madonna, George Michael, Muse, Biffy Clyro, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, IDLES, Led Zeppelin, Sia, Outkast amongst others.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to work across our busy roster, managing projects, designers and working closely with clients. This will involve overseeing all aspects of projects to ensure they run smoothly, including managing asset creation, managing timelines and quality control.

The ideal candidate will have a very good understanding of design, have experience managing a team, be creative, have a love of music, exceptional organisational skills and an advanced understanding of social media platforms.

Project Management:

The main part of this role will involve overseeing projects right through from their inception through to completion. The role will also involve coming up with creative ideas, working on pitches, liaising with clients, dealing with budgets and problem-solving.

An important requirement of this role is that you have a great eye for detail. You must be able to spot any mistakes with assets such as spelling mistakes, the wrong formats being used and any other mistakes.

Team Management:

As well as dealing with clients you will also be working with our team of designers. You will be the point person who coordinates all work between the client and the design team. It’s crucial that all of the details of a brief are fully communicated to the designers so that they can carry out their tasks efficiently.

Professional Experience:

You will have a minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role.

Personal Qualities:

Exceptional organisational, interpersonal, communication, and time management skills as well as the ability to prioritise, multitask and focus while working under demanding timelines

Must be flexible, adaptable to and accepting of abrupt change and unforeseen challenges.

To apply, please email your CV and a cover letter with the subject heading ‘Project Manager Role’ + your name to hello@f-th.at.

The deadline for submissions is 25th February 2022.