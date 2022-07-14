Project Ticketing Manager - 1 year fixed term contract

Our AEG Presents Ticketing team are looking for a Project Ticketing Manager, on a one year fixed term contract, who’ll be responsible for the management of a 3 day event from establishing scaling manifests, managing ticket agent allocations, preparing sales and revenue reports and ticket reallocations through to settlement.

You’ll prepare events for on-sale regarding price scaling; collation and distribution of event information; pre-sales, and notification to all relevant partners; manage all agent allocations and holds, focusing inventory to agents to maximise sales and revenue and be the main point of contact for AEG Ticketing at the event.

In this role you’ll get to work across other AEG Presents departments such as the Production team to maximise the saleable manifest; the Finance team assisting them with a variety of reports and requirements, to ensure they have the information needed for any invoicing or other departmental work and the Legal ensuring agreements are in place.

You’ll be able to prepare a variety of reports for the promoters, artists or internal management team, ensuring each one is accurate and completed in a timely manner

We’re looking for someone who has relevant ticketing experience in a similar busy live event environment. You’ll be a whizz at using ticketing software and you’ll need to be agile and flexible and able to work during the events assigned to you.

You’ll have excellent organisational and time management skills and be able to juggle a multitude of tasks at any one time whilst keeping good attention to detail.

A great communicator, you’ll be able to build good working relationships with lots of different people both inside and outside of AEG.

With good Microsoft Office skills, you’ll be a team player who thrives from working in an high-achieving environment. You’ll want to raise the bar in this role and be solutions focussed.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the training you need on our systems and processes so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Blackfriars rail station and Southwark Tube station on the Jubilee line. We currently work 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely and offer flexible start and end times. We are also open to and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network Groups here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.