Promoter Assistant (Marketing & Ticketing)

Eat Your Own Ears is primarily a London-based music promoter and curator, working with a diverse range of artists. EYOE promote 150 to 200 shows a year in venues all across London from the Shacklewell Arms and Moth Club up to Alexandra Palace and O2 Arena as well as host stages at various festivals.



We are looking for a new member of staff to join our compact team. You will be working alongside the Marketing Manager and Promoters to ensure the smooth running of our events promotions.



Including but not limited to the following tasks:



Ticketing:

Collating weekly sales updates for all shows and sending updates to agents and managers

Setting up new shows with multiple ticket outlets

Liaising with venues and ticket outlets to ensure tickets are allocated appropriately

Understanding ticket manifests and breakdowns, keeping track of label and production holds.

Sending final ticket lists and barcode files to appropriate venue / rep on show day.

Marketing:

Devising new and creative content ideas to help push ticket sales and keeping on top of scheduling a steady stream of quality and relevant posts across all socials throughout the week

Setting up and managing announcement posts for new shows across all social media platforms

Updating the website show listings (Wordpress)

Checking in with all artists/supports/venues to make sure they have the correct assets and links to announce

Following up with all artists/supports/venues to ensure they continue to promote the show across all their social media platforms

Checking all ticket outlets have full support line ups

Writing our weekly mailer (Mailchimp)

General Admin:

Checking venue avails and pencilled / challenging dates

Updating database records where necessary

Maintaining the info@ email inbox, responding to customer requests and queries as appropriate

Guest list management

Key Attributes:

A minimum of 1 year’s music industry experience in a similar/relevant role

Must be organised with exceptional attention to detail, along with good time management. Must be a good multitasker and a fast learner, and able to thrive in a busy and pressurised environment.

A passion for live music

A good understanding of Microsoft Excel

A good understanding of all socials (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok)

Experience of Photoshop, video editing software, Wordpress and Mailchimp is beneficial but not essential. However we do expect a certain level of technical ability/curiosity when it comes to learning new platforms quickly

Deadline: Friday 14th July



Please send your CV and cover letter to jobs@eatyourownears.com