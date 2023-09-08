SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. With nearly a 30-year history as a company we promote some of the biggest tours for artists from around the world. Those who are both long established and those setting the bar for the future.



As a company we promote more than 2000 concerts across the length and breadth of the country every year. We have promoted both the largest concert tour and the largest comedy tour in UK history. We are always looking for the next big thing.



WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Think you have what it takes to work in an incredibly busy concert promoter office? SJM Concerts are looking to build on their promoter team with the immediate appointment of an outgoing and sociable Promoter. An applicant who is either experienced in the live music industry or who is ready to learn and grow, with the ambition to work their way up to the top. An applicant who can make the role their own and help maintain SJM at the very top of a competitive industry.

We are seeking a dynamic, self-motivated individual who will find their way in a hectic work environment. Someone who is organised, has an eye for detail, and has a passion for new music and spotting trends. Whilst you will be encouraged to find your own feet you will be ably supported by all the experience around you in a company famed for its hardworking team ethic.

THE ROLE

Routing, budgeting, advancing, administering and marketing tours.

Finding new talent, spotting trends, maintaining and developing existing relationships.

Liaising with artist agents and managers to find and develop artists in the live market for the company.

Liaising efficiently with all departments within SJM to ensure a seamless communication of information.

The SJM offices are based in Manchester. Attendance at concerts around the country is required and expected on a regular basis without it affecting or diminishing regular workload.

You will be part of the wider team of departments within the company which make up a very hard-working environment.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED



Candidates must possess the following when applying:

Knowledge of the live music scene / new music across the world

Promoter experience is preferable but not essential

Good knowledge of music blogs

Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office & Excel

Excellent numeracy skills and the ability to create and manage budgets

Professional manner in line with artist, agent & manager expectations

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbally

Great attention to detail

Ability to prioritise workload

An intelligent and committed approach to work

Reliable and trustworthy

A naturally helpful, outgoing and approachable personality

Driving license would be helpful

Flexibility and willingness to travel, and work late nights / outside of regular office hours

Location: Manchester



Closing date: 08.09.23



Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.