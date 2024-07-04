TEG is a global leader in Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Digital & Data. We bring unbeatable live event experience to fans all over the world. We have a global track record of success in concerts, sports, festival, theatre, musicals, exhibitions, family entertainment, comedy and e-sports.

As a group we promote over 4,000 events per year, reach over 3 million fans each year and have over 50+ years of touring experience.

In Europe some of our recent events have included Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, UB40, Busted, Culture Club, Bryan Adams and Girls Aloud, along with experiential attractions including Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and The Brickman LEGO® exhibition.

We are now seeking an experienced and passionate Live Music Promoter to join our team. As a Live Music Promoter, you will be responsible for planning, promoting, and executing live music events across various venues.

This person needs to be well connected in the music industry across the UK, a self-starter with an entrepreneurial mindset and be hard at the ball. They will be supported by an incredible team of assistants, marketing leaders, ticketing experts and production professionals.

This opportunity is for an experienced Promoter who wants to take a meaningful next step in their career and make their mark.

The role:

Liaising with artists, agents and managers to find and develop artists.

Negotiating contracts

Developing and managing budgets in line with strategic priorities

Overseeing the ticketing strategy

Overseeing the marketing strategy

Supervising events on the day including artist liaison, venue setup and troubleshooting any issues that arise.

So, what does TEG offer?

At TEG all your hard work will not go unnoticed. In return we support and reward great performance by offering competitive salaries, employee benefits and incentives.

Flexible working

Modern, city centre, dog-friendly office

On-site Fitness Classes

23 days annual leave

Birthday leave

Volunteering leave

Enhanced pension contributions, sick and family leave

Complimentary tickets

Recognition Awards

Employee Assistance Programme

Social Events

