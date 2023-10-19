CORE CONTRIBUTION
Utilising a first-class network of programmers and presenters, together with a broad knowledge of classical music and today's composers in the cultural landscape of today, the Promotion Manager will promote the music of composers published by the Wise Music Group (WMG) to local and international classical music markets.
AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Shaping the Business - The Marketplace
To research markets into which the rights owned by WMG will be promoted in the UK and internationally
To deliver company-wide promotion strategies to the relevant markets
To provide opportunities for the performance, broadcast and recording of WMG copyrights
To create opportunities for new commissions and projects for WMG composers
Travel to meet with presenters both locally and internationally when possible, or meet virtually as required
Composers and their music
To be the principal contact for specific living composers
To maintain relationships between composers and/or their agents or composer estates
To approach potential programmers and commissioners, locally and internationally, and to secure opportunities for the composers and rights owned by WMG
To liaise with the Managing Editor over production of materials and delivery schedules.
Process Management/Development - Managing Information and Knowledge
To record information regarding composers’ schedules and their music on departmental systems
To use the digital promotion tools and carry out related data analysis to ensure effective promotion
Internal and External Interaction
To communicate effectively with colleagues within the global team of Wise Music Classical, the Editorial and Creative teams and other areas of WMG as appropriate
To respond to enquiries from internal departments in relation to the work of composers
To act on external enquiries in relation to WMG copyrights and composers
To assist in the management and creation of promotional tools across all platforms
To provide information to external agents and managers working with the composers
To proactively promote our copyrights
To attend departmental and company meetings.
SKILLS
The Creative Manager will have
First class interpersonal skills
Proven experience of working in the promotion or performance of both classical and contemporary music
A working knowledge of the music industry
An established network of industry contacts
Excellent written English and communication abilities
The capability to manage multiple projects and deadlines
A degree or equivalent qualification in music
An active interest in contemporary classical music
Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft office and the ability to learn new systems quickly
Deadline for applications
Interviews will take place on Monday 11th December
Please send your CV to Amy Chaudakshetrin: amy.chaudakshetrin@wisemusic.com