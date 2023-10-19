CORE CONTRIBUTION

Utilising a first-class network of programmers and presenters, together with a broad knowledge of classical music and today's composers in the cultural landscape of today, the Promotion Manager will promote the music of composers published by the Wise Music Group (WMG) to local and international classical music markets.



AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Shaping the Business - The Marketplace

To research markets into which the rights owned by WMG will be promoted in the UK and internationally

To deliver company-wide promotion strategies to the relevant markets

To provide opportunities for the performance, broadcast and recording of WMG copyrights

To create opportunities for new commissions and projects for WMG composers

Travel to meet with presenters both locally and internationally when possible, or meet virtually as required



Composers and their music

To be the principal contact for specific living composers

To maintain relationships between composers and/or their agents or composer estates

To approach potential programmers and commissioners, locally and internationally, and to secure opportunities for the composers and rights owned by WMG

To liaise with the Managing Editor over production of materials and delivery schedules.



Process Management/Development - Managing Information and Knowledge

To record information regarding composers’ schedules and their music on departmental systems

To use the digital promotion tools and carry out related data analysis to ensure effective promotion



Internal and External Interaction

To communicate effectively with colleagues within the global team of Wise Music Classical, the Editorial and Creative teams and other areas of WMG as appropriate

To respond to enquiries from internal departments in relation to the work of composers

To act on external enquiries in relation to WMG copyrights and composers

To assist in the management and creation of promotional tools across all platforms

To provide information to external agents and managers working with the composers

To proactively promote our copyrights

To attend departmental and company meetings.



SKILLS

The Creative Manager will have

First class interpersonal skills

Proven experience of working in the promotion or performance of both classical and contemporary music

A working knowledge of the music industry

An established network of industry contacts

Excellent written English and communication abilities

The capability to manage multiple projects and deadlines

A degree or equivalent qualification in music

An active interest in contemporary classical music

Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft office and the ability to learn new systems quickly



Deadline for applications

Interviews will take place on Monday 11th December

Please send your CV to Amy Chaudakshetrin: amy.chaudakshetrin@wisemusic.com