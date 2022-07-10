Key purpose of the role:

We are looking for a Promotions Executive to join our team working across national Press, Radio and TV promotions. The right candidate will have already established contacts within the music industry, specifically in at least one of the aforementioned areas. Please note: the position will only suit a candidate with a good depth of experience in one or more of these fields. A proven record of success working with both new and established artists is also necessary.

Specific duties:

Working under direction from the company directors you will manage promotions campaigns from planning stage to fruition working on a combination of national print and online Press, Radio and TV.

The campaigns will be for artists already established within the company along with new campaigns, either introduced to you by the company directors or via your own network of contacts.

Every facet of each campaign will be covered by you under guidance from the company directors, including but not limited to: pitch writing, commissioning original assets like press shots and biographies, scheduling releases, drafting press documents, putting together mail outs, arranging and attending interviews, regular verbal and written reporting, keeping contacts up to date, being present at live shows and festivals, liaising with clients and partners etc.

The successful candidate will come into the business with some A&R knowhow. THEY DO. has a reputation for breaking artists and will always have an ear to the ground for the best new music.

The successful candidate will meet the directors twice weekly in person (plus at more sociable working events such as gigs) in central London locations. Benefits include coffees etc. covered. The rest of the working week will be on a remote basis. The candidate will be expected to communicate feedback with the directors on a regular basis throughout working days.



Required skills:

Experience of working at a similar level to the duties described above at an independent promotions company

Demonstrable relationships formed with media and within the wider music industry

Great organisational skills as well as strong written and oral communication skills

An interest in the work we do and the media landscape overall: going above and beyond to read magazines, listen to live radio, knowing which opportunities there are at TV etc.

Keeping abreast of cultural movements, scenes and trends

A genuine love of music of all genres goes without saying!

About THEY DO.:

THEY DO. was founded by Dan and Liv Carson in 2018. THEY DO. was shortlisted for Promotions Team at the 2022 Music Week Awards, and began the year with critically acclaimed releases from Alfie Templeman, Everything Everything, Nilüfer Yanya, Porridge Radio, Yard Act, and more. Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Caroline Polachek, Holly Humberstone, Inhaler, and Pale Waves are among the acts on THEY DO.'s roster across national print and online Press and Radio. This year, the company added TV plugging to its existing services.