3tone Records is a dynamic, rapidly growing and innovative record label based in

the heart of Bristol. Pioneering a new standard of artist support.

We are looking for an inhouse publicist to join us, working closely with our

Marketing, A+R & Publishing departments to provide inventive and dynamic

campaigns spanning online and print media, enhancing and furthering the aims

of our artists and the label itself.

Candidates need to be strategic, inventive and flexible, with an enthusiasm to

bring artists to new audiences and into new areas, and with the flexibility to work

across a roster of unique artists at different stages of their careers.

Job Duties

• Driving innovative, tailored PR campaigns for a diverse range of genre-spanning artists and delivering results.

• Building and maintaining strong media relationships with national & regional online and print publications/platforms.

• Developing an artist’s creative profile and working with the Creative Manager and wider Marketing team to ensure visual and written assets are well suited and engaging.

• Scheduling, organising and chaperoning at promo commitments and working at showcases, gigs, sessions as needed.

• Compiling and delivering comprehensive reporting.

• On occasion, working in collaboration with external publicists and teams.

Required skills/qualities

• You’ll have an enviable folder of contacts spanning print and online music and entertainment media.

• You’ve been working in publicity with labels, artists or both for at least two years and have a track record of great results, even with difficult campaigns.

• You’re enthusiastic, ambitious and love to achieve the ‘impossible’.

• You have an interest in, and awareness of, areas that are adjacent to music: fashion, art, brands, video, photography, digital arts, television and film.

• You’re comfortable working across multiple campaigns simultaneously, and as part of a team.

• You have excellent communication skills - verbal and written – and a strong attention to detail.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but

should not be seen as an exhaustive list. 3tone Ltd is a growing business, which

means this role will need to adapt and change to meet the demands of the

company.

3tone Ltd is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. We

encourage applications from all backgrounds, and are committed to building a

team that is full of diverse skills, experiences and abilities. We actively encourage

BAME and disabled applicants and value the positive impact that difference has

on our teams.

A relocation package can be discussed for the successful applicant.

Salary: negotiable depending on experience

To apply, please put the job title in the subject line and email a CV and covering

letter to: apply@3tone.co.uk