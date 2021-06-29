Key purpose of the role:

To create and structure integrated PR campaigns for the Cherry roster, with a main focus on creative music campaigns. The right candidate should be able to bring a strategic approach to all PR campaigns across digital and print titles as well as influencing the social world the artists operate in. A team player and good communicator with a healthy contact base is a must as well as a proven track record of breaking artists from inception to managing established talent.

Specific duties:

Run integrated PR campaigns across the Cherry roster, encompassing national and global PR campaigns across all levels of digital and print media (from blog seeding, editorial digital and physical placement (premieres/features/reviews/interviews/live streams/previews) to major features and cover stories.

Strategic planning at the start and throughout campaigns; conceive original and innovative ideas.

Writing press releases, commissioning biographies, input and production on artist creative, brand alignments and publicity shot requirements.

Putting together and overseeing photoshoots, interview schedules (phoners, filmed and face to face).

Close cooperation with artist management, record labels, independent teams and agents to ensure integration of PR activity within wider artist campaigns.

Working within budget and timeframes.

Regular and succinct campaign strategy reporting both verbally in meetings and weekly summaries.

Clearly and regularly communicating PR activity to artists’ management, organized and regular reporting.

Adept at working across different time zones and attending out of hours gig and promo.

Broad contact base with journalists, cultural influencers, creatives, event organisers and brands.

Required skills: