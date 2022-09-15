The Outside Organisation, the UK’s leading entertainment PR company, is expanding.



We are looking for a music-loving publicist who has experience securing coverage for artists across

different genres, for both new and established acts, to join our diverse team.



We work all genres of music, with some of the world’s biggest artists on our roster, alongside up-and-

coming stars, plus some of the greatest events and festivals in the UK and beyond. A passion for and

knowledge of pop, including K-pop, and R&B/hip-hop would be advantageous.



The client roster for this position would include: Ayra Starr, Kim Petras, New Hope Club, K-pop artists

including NCT 127 and aespa, amongst others.

PUBLICIST - MUSIC DIVISION



· Minimum 1-2 years PR experience, in-house or agency



· Passionate about music with a solid understanding of the wider media landscape



· A great network of contacts, including broadsheets, tabloids, magazines, influencers and more



· Proven track record of securing positive, widespread coverage for clients



· Experience working high profile and red carpet events is ideal but not required



· Deep understanding of social media and how it integrates into a campaign



· Excellent writing skills is essential





If this sounds like you and you would like to apply, please send your CV and covering letter, with

current salary, to info@outside-org.co.uk



About Us: The Outside Organisation, London’s creative PR Agency, has been in existence now for

nearly half a century and with our founder Alan Edwards, being named as PR Week No.1

Entertainment PR in 2022 for a record breaking eighth year in a row.



The agency has an unbreakable reputation for delivering tailor made visionary storytelling campaigns

through our unrivalled music, talent, and industry connections across the board. we continue to work

alongside some of the most influential figures in modern cultural life.