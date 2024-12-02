Brace Yourself PR is one of the most respected names in UK publicity, representing a diverse roster of the best and brightest names in music across press and radio, as well as operating a sister record label, Brace Yourself Records, developing exciting new artists at a grassroots level.

In 2025, Brace Yourself PR is looking to hire a full-time publicist to work across album campaigns with a number of exciting artists and labels, with the scope to build their own roster as well as the potential to get involved with the label too.

The position is based out of BY’s North Greenwich office, with office hours 9.30am-6pm Mon-Thurs, and a working-from-home day on Fridays, 9.30am-5.30pm. Some out-of-hours work where necessary is to be expected, including gigs, evening promo and some weekend work where required.

This is a role suited to someone with a reasonable degree of music PR knowledge, perhaps currently a junior publicist, who’s keen to take the step up to building their own roster and leading the charge on album campaigns. There will also, initially especially, be an element of assisting the Head of Press with campaigns while learning the ropes.

The ideal candidate will:

Have at least 2 years of music publicity experience (those with less experience, or in other areas of the music or publicity industries, will also be considered).

Possess good communication skills, music knowledge and A&R ears – genre doesn’t matter, passion does!

Be well-versed in print and online music and culture publications, podcasts and DSP playlists and have strong contacts across them.

Maintain a good network of contacts at record labels and management companies.

Be comfortable knowing how to take an artist’s campaign from its initial conception to release day and beyond.

Have knowledge of various music and press release disseminating platforms like Mailchimp, PromoJukebox, Disco, etc.

Our website is - www.braceyourselfpr.com