Edge Entertainment are seeking an enthusiastic Publicity & Management Assistant to join their team in central London. The role will involve executing the day-to-day tasks that keep both the publicity and management divisions of the company running smoothly and to a high level of organisation. The successful applicant will have a strong passion for the music industry and will support the PR and management teams across administration and general business tasks. Please note this is an entry-level position primarily in office management, but is a fantastic opportunity for candidates who are keen for their first insight into the music business. Initially this is a fixed-term contact of 6 months, with the possibility of going permanent.

About Edge Entertainment:

Edge Publicity offers a fully integrated and strategic PR service for music artists. With our team at the helm of the campaign, we ensure consistency of messaging across all media: TV, press and online, for the greatest overall effect. We represent artists in their music, charity, brand and personal endeavours, and offer reputation management PR and crisis PR when needed. For emerging artists, we provide PR in order to fasttrack their awareness with audiences, and position their field. The Edge Publicity team have many years experience gained from both record label and journalist backgrounds. Under Edge Entertainment, the company are management for a high profile pop artist.

Skills required:

Excellent organisation skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Confident writer

Knowledge of the music industry

Understanding of the media

Previous music industry experience desired but not essential

Job role includes, but is not limited to:

Collating print coverage (from a clippings service) and gathering online coverage daily

Dispersing and gathering information for weekly client reports

Updating calendars and schedules

Writing media blasts/press releases

Maintaining up-to-date mailing lists and databases

Maintaining up-to-date asset folders

Contact and publication research

Filing and documenting company expenses

Organising photo passes and ticket reviews

Booking transport

Day-to-day admin support for a high-profile artist as part of the management team

Office hours are 10am-6pm, however, you will need to be flexible on hours as occasional weekend work/longer hours will be required for events (as an international company, we also work with our US-based clients/teams in mind with regards to time-difference).

If you would like to apply for this role, please send your CV and cover letter to: alice.mortimer@edge-ent.com