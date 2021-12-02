PUBLICITY & MARKETING MANAGER

Tin Angel Productions incorporating the labels Tin Angel Records, Meat Machine and Unheard of Hope is looking for a Publicity and Marketing manager. This person could initially be currently based either in the UK or the Netherlands. This position will be responsible for running day to day campaigns directly and sometimes with partners, including daily meetings with artists and management.

Ideally you will

Have previous knowledge and experience working in the independent music sector

Have exceptional organisational skills

Be proficient with Microsoft Office

Have Basic Photoshop skills

Be Proficient on all social networks

An understanding an appreciation of the artists we work with.

Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Have an understanding of the international radio landscape

Have an understanding of the international music media landscape

Tin Angel Productions Ltd (the “Company”) is committed to a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity and will not discriminate against an applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, pregnancy and maternity or any other legally-recognized protected basis under UK law.