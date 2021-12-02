Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

PUBLICITY & MARKETING MANAGER




Position:
PUBLICITY & MARKETING MANAGER
Employer:
TIN ANGEL PRODUCTIONS LTD
Category:
Music
Location:
Remote work is possible also in either of our locations in the Coventry or Rotterdam.
Salary:
Competitive and dependent on experience
Date Posted:
Dec 13th 2021
TIN ANGEL PRODUCTIONS LTD
APPLY

Tin Angel Productions incorporating the labels Tin Angel Records, Meat Machine and Unheard of Hope is looking for a Publicity and Marketing manager. This person could initially be currently based either in the UK or the Netherlands. This position will be responsible for running day to day campaigns directly and sometimes with partners, including daily meetings with artists and management. 

 

 Ideally you will

 

  • Have previous knowledge and experience working in the independent music sector
  • Have exceptional organisational skills
  • Be proficient with Microsoft Office
  • Have Basic Photoshop skills 
  • Be Proficient on all social networks
  • An understanding an appreciation of the artists we work with. 
  • Enjoy travelling and working in new environments
  • Have an understanding of the international radio landscape
  • Have an understanding of the international music media landscape

 

Tin Angel Productions Ltd (the “Company”) is committed to a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity and will not discriminate against an applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, pregnancy and maternity or any other legally-recognized protected basis under UK law.

 

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
X-ray Touring

Assistant to Live Music Agent

UK - London
KPM Music UK

Production Manager

UK - London
Merchandising For Life Ltd

Financial Controller

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021