Publicity Temp




Position:
Publicity Temp
Employer:
9PR
Category:
Publicist
Location:
Remote
Salary:
Day Rate / Competitive
Date Posted:
Jul 5th 2021
9PR are looking to build the team by recruiting a temp, with view to a possible permanent position. Applicants must have at least 2 years' experience in print, online or radio publicity. Clients include Warp, Hyperdub, PAN, Houndstooth, Stones Throw, Ninja Tune, Universal, Sony, BMG, LuckyMe, !K7, Erased Tapes, On-U Sound, Blue Note, LateNightTales, Nyege Nyege Tapes, The Vinyl Factory, Tectonic, FatCat, Greco-Roman, Crosstown Rebels and Deutsche Grammophon. View our impeccable roster at www.9pr.co.uk and email a CV/cover letter to contact@9pr.co.uk.

 

