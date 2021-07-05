Publicity Temp

9PR are looking to build the team by recruiting a temp, with view to a possible permanent position. Applicants must have at least 2 years' experience in print, online or radio publicity. Clients include Warp, Hyperdub, PAN, Houndstooth, Stones Throw, Ninja Tune, Universal, Sony, BMG, LuckyMe, !K7, Erased Tapes, On-U Sound, Blue Note, LateNightTales, Nyege Nyege Tapes, The Vinyl Factory, Tectonic, FatCat, Greco-Roman, Crosstown Rebels and Deutsche Grammophon. View our impeccable roster at www.9pr.co.uk and email a CV/cover letter to contact@9pr.co.uk.