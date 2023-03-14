Publishing Assistant (Intern)

Involved Group (Involved Publishing / Anjunabeats & Anjunadeep)

Global Independent Music Company

Six Months part-time (three days a week) with possibility to increase to full-time

Based in Bermondsey, London, Involved Publishing is an electronic and indie music publisher. We’re proud to represent cutting edge artists and songwriters from around the world, including Above & Beyond, Dusky, Seven Lions, CRi, Kyson, Robyn Sherwell, Yotto, Andrew Bayer, Sophia Bel, Yotto, wilo wilde and many more.

We need a person to join our fast growing music publishing company as Publishing Assistant - as part of our internship program - in our London office, where you’ll be predominantly supporting our Copyright department, but also making contributions to Sync and Marketing, and A&R.

You will also be working alongside Involved Group’s other thriving companies, which includes the record labels, Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and Reflections, and our label service partners including This Never Happened, Ophelia Records and 17 Steps, Involved Management, and also our label events brands.

Examples of where the Publishing Assistant will be supporting our team day-to-day:

New works registrations

New and existing works checks / audits at collection societies

Live performance returns

Assisting in managing internal client databases

Asset management, including audio ingestion, metadata, artwork and lyrics

Updating internal and external playlists on DISCO

Website CMS

Supporting the Sync team

And more!

Person Specification

Strong interest in music - especially dance, electronic and indie genres - and an openness towards all musical genres;

Track record of strong attention to detail, and organisation and prioritisation skills;

Great communication skills and high level of written and spoken English;

Analytical skills as well as experience working with strong knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) and Google Docs suite;

Proactive self-starter with a good understanding of flexible entrepreneurial work environments;

Design skills (Adobe Creative Suite, Web Design) would be considered a plus.

Please apply by uploading your CV and Cover Letter.

Closing date - Friday 7th April 2023 (we reserve the right to close this role if we have enough suitable candidates)

If you would like to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.