Reporting to: Director of Business Development, Europe

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Publishing Development Manager (UK)”

Department Objectives

The UK Publishing Development team sits within Sentric´s European Business Development division. Its objectives are:

To obtain new clients (songwriters, artists and businesses) via new business generation and cross sales.

To develop new products, and enhance existing services, to better serve the market and grow market share.

To review current and existing markets to maximise opportunities for growth. ? To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.

To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric´s ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.

Job Summary

The Publishing Development Manager (UK) will be responsible for delivering the department objectives, by leading and motivating the A & R team, developing and maintaining effective internal partnerships within the Sentric Music Group and through direct ownership of high value and high influence client relationships and industry partnerships.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Job Description

Responsible for Sentric´s UK new business targets, measured by company KPIs.

Drive new business growth through the identification of new opportunities and client acquisition.

Manage the A & R team, to deliver maximum value from, and opportunities for, new and existing publishing clients, measured by individual KPIs.

Responsible for managing all aspects of the A & R team on a day to day basis.

Act as escalation point and owner of complex and funded client negotiations, escalating where necessary to Director.

Responsible for Repertoire Research workflow ensuring capacity isn’t exceeded and business priorities are considered.

Responsible for advance appraisals, liaising with the Finance team to calculate and complete offers.

Responsible for timely and accurate delivery of offers and long form contracts, in partnership with Legal and Business Affairs

Be a key Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.

Communicate effectively with own team, management team and internal stakeholders.

Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients at all levels .

Collaborate and coordinate with internal teams to identify and deliver new client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)

Personal Qualities

Skills

Managing people

Sales and Client acquisition

Business Planning and Stakeholder Management

Prioritisation, Organisation and Deadline Management

Verbal and Written Communication to a high standard

Public Speaking and Presentations to a range of audiences from senior stakeholders to industry events

Knowledge

Passionate understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

CRM and Office Software

Attitude

Positive can do approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach to outcomes

Desire to mentor and motivate others both internally and externally

Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Experience

5 years within music publishing industry

Management or equivalent experience

Sales to high value clients

An established network of artists, writers and industry professionals

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.