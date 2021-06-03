Radio and Streaming Manager - Music (Contract)

An incredible opportunity for a highly organised and detail orientated Radio and Streaming Manager to work across an exciting roster of artists at an established music and entertainment company.

You will be responsible for executing campaigns for new artists at a specialist level, all the way through to established artists at mainstream radio and the streaming services

Key features will include:

Planning and executing national radio and streaming campaigns across a roster of artists, whilst creating bespoke plans for each and being creative in their implementation

Working records at Spotify and Apple, ensuring editors are kept updated with new developments and introducing them to our new artists

Building and maintaining relationships with key contacts at streaming platforms and national radio stations

The ideal candidate will have:

Proven working experience actively plugging national radio in a similar role

Demonstrable relationships across producers, assistant producers, music teams and DJs at national radio stations, ideally also including relationships at the DSP’s

Versatility working across a range of music genres and varying levels of artist careers

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this fantastic Radio and Streaming Manager opportunity, please apply now!