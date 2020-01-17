Record Label Manager

Leading UK Indie Rock label Earache Records Ltd has position for experienced Label Manager.



Person should have proven experience overseeing artist campaigns, day to day business operations and label strategy while working back catalog and new releases to Top 20 standard.

An up to date knowledge of current trends in music industry and the digital space

Fantastic communications skills, with experience of managing Artist relationships and leading negotiations with key external partners across the world

Main features of the role will include:

Being involved in marketing, digital, physical distribution, promotion, A&R of the label

Providing leadership to the 13 strong in-house team and hire of freelancers on case by case basis.

Sourcing new business opportunities for partnerships and collaborations

Experience of working in live music would be a major plus, as Earache curates stages at two major summer festivals aswell.

Please apply with up-to-date CV and cover letter to Managing Director digby@earache.com