Recordings Administration Coordinator - Music

Handle Recruitment is looking for an organised Recordings Administration Coordinator to oversee all administration and logistics for recording projects at an established record label.

Bringing proven experience from a busy support role within either a studio, record label or talent management company the successful Recordings Administration Coordinator will have excellent attention to detail and be comfortable dealing directly with artists and senior industry figures.

Key features will include:

Preparing and organising recording session, from booking mastering to writing sessions

Negotiating deal terms and competitive rates around album production including producers, mixers, engineers, musicians, equipment, studios, remixes and mastering

Issuing deal agreements for producers/mixers, displaying points of precedent to consult with Business Affairs

Building relationships with the artists and other teams within the business

The ideal candidate will:

Have a strong ability to problem solve and negotiate

Have excellent organisational skills and proven experience of working to strict deadlines

Have an understanding of digital audio programmes like ProTools and Logic

Have label copy collation and metadata input experience

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this fantastic Recordings Administration Coordinator opportunity, please apply now!