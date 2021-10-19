NMC RECORDINGS: RECORDINGS & PRODUCTION MANAGER

OCTOBER 2021

This is a great opportunity to join a unique, award-winning new music record label and charity, NMC Recordings, in a new role.

TERM: This appointment is a permanent position

HOURS: Full-time (5 days/35 hours per week)

LOCATION: NMC’s office is based in Bethnal Green, London E2 9PL. Staff are currently working from home and from NMC’s offices where we continue to be COVID-aware with ongoing protocols in place.

SALARY: £26,000 - £29,000 p/a — salary to reflect experience of successful candidate

HOLIDAY: 20 days holiday, plus bank holidays and, at the discretion of the Board, the period between Christmas and New Year.

PENSION: Once a three-month probationary period has been completed, eligible to join the auto enrolment pension scheme.

ABOUT NMC

NMC Recordings is a multi-award-winning new music charity. Founded in 1989, we are devoted to enriching cultural life by connecting listeners around the world with exceptional contemporary classical music by composers from Britain and Ireland. We believe new music is a dynamic and engaging art-form and seek to inspire and challenge audiences through the release and promotion of recordings; innovative artistic partnerships; and delivering education work for young people.

Over the last 32 years NMC has released 300 recordings of high-quality performances featuring more than 600 major international artists and ensembles. Our recordings are available in 141 countries and, since 2012, have received a combined 16 million downloads and streams in addition to more than 45,000 CD sales. Our non-deletion policy, combined with online access, means all our recordings are kept permanently accessible to the public, enabling us to become a national archive of British and Irish contemporary classical music.

In 2015, NMC became the first organisation to receive the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Leslie Boosey Award for ‘its outstanding contribution to the furthering of contemporary music’. Colin Matthews subsequently received the Gramophone Special Achievement Award 2017 for his ‘unique contribution to British contemporary music as founder and executive producer of NMC’.

‘In the 30 years since its founding NMC has become a national treasure, introducing listeners all over the world to new music by composers from the British Isles. Their ambitious vision and dedication is unwavering and this is reflected in the quality of what they continue to achieve. NMC is an indispensable part of our history and our future: long may it flourish!’ Sir Simon Rattle, NMC Patron

JOB DESCRIPTION

Artistic/Label Management

• Planning recording sessions and timely and secure booking of venues, musicians & engineers • Ensuring necessary health & safety protocols for recording sessions are in place

• Drafting, issuing and following-up on contracts with artists and contractors

• Managing/overseeing recording sessions; attending concerts where NMC tracks are being recorded • Creating royalty runs twice a year

• Managing third-party labels’ release schedules and manufacturer requirements

• Maintaining stock levels for distributors and NMC’s own online store

• Liaising with the Artistic Director, ensure that licensing Agreements for NMC releases

have been secured, signed and returned by licensors in good time

• Acknowledge all unsolicited proposals; process in line with published protocols; respond to general enquiries appropriately.

Post-Production

• Liaise with producers and artists to ensure delivery and approval of edits and masters

• Commission and collate sleeve notes, programme notes, label copy and funding credits

• Create the album booklet and all inlays, including design and typesetting, working with the composer and NMC team for proofs and approvals

• Co-ordinate pricing and delivery of all aspects of print/pressing

• Compile metadata and register new releases with PPL

• Upload new release audio and artwork to digital distributor system

• Responsible for audio backup (Amazon S3)

Financial

• Responsible for drafting and managing project budgets, including through the Company’s financial management systems; inputting original budget items and tracking actuals against budget, alerting Executive Director to any discrepancies.

• Coding invoices and submitting to Bookkeeper

• Producing reports for third-party labels

• Manage liaison with PPL and MCPS

Governance

• Prepare and present reports at NMC Board Meetings

• Attend and write Minutes for meetings of ASC (Artistic Strategy Committee) and circulate to Committee once approved • Support recruitment process where necessary

PERSON SPECIFICATION

This opportunity would suit a highly organised and personable arts manager with keen interest in recordings and music production generally. Candidates should be able to offer the following:

• At least three years’ administrative and/or project management experience, ideally within new music – publishing, recording or production.

• Demonstrable enthusiasm for new music and commitment to diversifying composers whose work features on NMC • Ability to work collaboratively, both with colleagues and with external partners, and willingness to listen • Excellent communication, and interpersonal skills with the ability to promote NMC to partners and stakeholders • The ability to work with creative talent and strong personalities.

• Strong commercial awareness and ability to negotiate, persuade and influence to achieve the best results for the organisation.

• Experience of overseeing successful, complex projects.

• Financially literate, with experience and proven track record of managing budgets and finance systems. • Technically literate, with proficiency in office software.

• Well organised, with ability to create/execute plans and schedules, and to manage own workload and time efficiently as well as to organise and motivate colleagues.

• Highly motivated self-starter with a strong achievement drive and commitment to meeting objectives. • Ability to work under pressure, meeting deadlines as required.

Desirable Requirements

• Label experience and/or experience of making recordings

• Knowledge of 20th/21stcentury music.

• Knowledge of the new music sector.

• Knowledge of the music education sector.

• Knowledge and understanding of advances in technology, specifically in relation to the way music is accessed and consumed.

APPLICATIONS

Interested candidates should send a CV and covering letter (no more than two sides of A4 each), outlining their interest, suitability for the role, and where they saw the job advertised, plus a completed Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form (available from the link below) to:

Sam Olivier; sam@nmcrec.co.uk

Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form Link

Closing date: Monday 8 November – 9.00am deadline

First Interviews: Monday 15 November, in London or via Zoom

If you’d like to discuss your application in advance of your submission, please feel free to email Sam at sam@nmcrec.co.uk. NB: our office is on the third floor of an old building, with no lift access. Please contact us if you wish to discuss access issues.

APPLICATION TICKLIST

• CV (one side of A4)

• Covering Letter (one side of A4) - stating where you saw the job advertised

• Completed Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form

• Sent to sam@nmcrec.co.uk before Monday 8 November 9.00am

THE NMC TEAM

Executive Director: responsible to the Chair and Board of Trustees for the leadership and strategic direction of the charity. Executive Producer: advises on A & R-related matters.

Artistic Director: designs and delivers artistic projects; oversees production, manufacture, marketing and sales functions.

Director of Development: leads on fundraising and education activities; will be closely involved in developing new strategic partnerships and business planning; oversees governance.

Development & Projects Assistant: supports Director of Development; closely involved in delivery of fundraising and education activity.

Recordings & Production Manager: reporting to Artistic Director, leads on all recordings and production activity.

Sales & Marketing Manager: reporting to Artistic Director leads on sales-related marketing, PR and wider editorial activity for the charity

Office Assistant (DWP ‘Kickstart’ scheme employee): reports to Sales and Marketing Manager. Key functions include order fulfilment, inventory control, data processing.

Finance Consultant: freelance services covering book-keeping, payroll, management and annual accounts.