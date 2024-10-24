Are you ready to manage two of the most exciting venues in the UK and play a vital role in shaping unforgettable experiences for fans, artists, and clients alike?

Want to work for a company named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024?

If so, AEG Presents, the touring, festival, and mid-sized venue division of AEG Europe, is looking for a Regional General Manager (RGM) to lead operations at two iconic venues: The Colosseum in Watford and indigo at The O2.

You will be responsible for overseeing both venues' commercial and operational performance, ensuring world-class events and unforgettable experiences for audiences and artists alike.

As RGM, you'll be the driving force behind both venues' growth, ensuring their commercial success while maintaining top-tier operational standards. Your role will include:

Strategic Leadership : Identify industry trends and secure high-calibre talent across music, comedy, and sports. Your industry connections will be key in booking top-tier artists and developing new content.

Financial Oversight: You'll take full responsibility for the P&L, managing budgets, forecasting, and ensuring sales targets are met or exceeded. You'll also explore new revenue streams and maximise sponsor opportunities.

Operational Excellence : Lead a skilled team to deliver smooth, safe, and successful events. You'll oversee everything from health and safety to crowd management, ensuring compliance with all local regulations.

Sustainability Focus: Work with AEG's sustainability team to reduce the venues' carbon footprint and align with AEG's environmental goals.

What We're Looking For:

We're seeking a commercially focused leader with a passion for the live entertainment industry. The ideal candidate will have:

Venue Management Experience : A proven track record in P&L management and successful event delivery at a high-profile music venue.

Strong Industry Networks : Established relationships with promoters, agents, and artists, particularly in mainstream music.

Leadership Skills : Ability to inspire and manage teams, ensuring high standards in both customer service and operational performance.

Commercial Acumen : Experience in managing budgets, driving revenue growth, and overseeing financial performance.

Excellent Negotiation and Communication: Strong negotiation skills and the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

If you're ready to take on a challenging, high-impact role and drive the success of two renowned venues, we'd love to hear from you!

Please read the job description below to see full details of the role.

We'll give you a thorough induction on how we work at AEG. Our induction and onboarding programme is a great way to meet other new starters and to learn about our culture and values. We will give you training in our systems, policies, and procedures so that you'll be set up for success. From the moment new employees join us, they're welcomed with open arms and a plethora of exciting perks. Not only can they choose a free show and to climb The O2, but we also ensure that our employees are continuously engaged and rewarded throughout their journey with us.

Where: You'll be based across both venues (Watford & North Greenwich). We work 4 days in the office and 1 day from home. We offer flexible start and end times. We are also open to and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody's contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all perspectives. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

Named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024, why not find out why our employees love working here: https://aegeurope.com/life-at-aeg/

Our benefits can be found here: AEG Benefits

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.