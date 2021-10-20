The Musicians' Union (MU) represents over 30,000 musicians across the UK working in all sectors of the music business.

As well as negotiating on behalf of our members with all the major employers in the industry, we offer a range of support services for professional and student musicians of all ages and backgrounds.

We are currently looking to recruit a Regional Officer in our North of England Region. The role reports to the North of England Regional Organiser.

As our Regional Officer, you will assist in the delivery of the key regional objectives as set by the Executive Committee and the North of England Regional Committee. You will be required to develop and undertake initiatives, strategies and projects to maximise the recruitment and retention of members within the North of England Region.

You will be required to ensure the Union’s regional membership is fully developed and will provide a point of contact for members at a regional level. We are the first point of contact with a reach that spans from Cheshire in the West to Grimsby in the East, from Manchester to Newcastle, Hadrian's Wall to the Roman Forts and the Isle of Man. You will need to respond to members’ enquiries relating to a wide range of music industry areas, as well as providing assistance with employment issues and with bringing small claims actions. You will contribute to the internal administrative operations of the regional office / team.

You will need to develop and maintain relationships with a variety of industry organisations, partners and venues, to ensure our members are represented and that we are visible to potential members.

A good knowledge of the music industry at national and local level is also required along with the ability to prioritise workloads whilst multitasking effectively to meet all deadlines. You will need to be a team player who has the strength to work independently, with the ability to communicate clearly and concisely. A full commitment to delivering and improving the Union’s services to members will be required alongside a commitment to the overall aims and objectives of the trade union movement.

The successful applicant should be based in the region and be able to regularly visit the Regional Office in Manchester as well as work remotely.

This role will require you to undertake extensive travelling within the region, often requiring overnight stays; where it is safe to do so. It includes the option of provision of a company car and ideally the successful candidate will have a full UK driving license or be willing to gain one.

We are offering an approximate salary of £44,905 as well as a contribution towards a personal pension scheme. The annual leave entitlement for this post is 30 days, excluding public holidays.

How to apply

For an application form and further details, please visit our website by clicking here.

Closing date for applications is: 3rd December at 17.00

If you require this application in a different format or you require reasonable adjustments to be made to the recruitment process, please contact recruitment@themu.org to discuss how we can accommodate your needs.

The MU wants our workforce to be more representative of all sections of society and we particularly encourage applications from Black, and ethnically diverse, disabled and LGBT+ candidates, as these groups are currently underrepresented in our workforce.