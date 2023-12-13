Bella Figura Music is a new London based record label and music publisher, acquiring back catalogue rights. We aim to work with successful and credible artists and writers from around the world with a strong focus on home grown repertoire from the UK. Some of our current artist and writer projects include David Gray, Placebo, R3HAB, Guy Chambers and Jeff Silverman. https://www.bellafiguramusic.com



REVENUE ASSURANCE ANALYST



Bella Figura Music is looking for a Revenue Assurance Analyst to join their small, passionate, driven team in Soho, London, working with great art and artists to provide a best-in-class service that unlocks the greatest value on their behalf.



Working closely with stakeholders across the business and reporting to the CFO, you will be responsible for providing revenue assurance and forensic analysis across Bella Figura Music’s broad range of global publishing and masters business to fully realise its earning potential. The Revenue Assurance Analyst will work within the finance, data and operations teams to support data initiatives across the business with a specific focus on revenue, liaising with all parts of the business to ensure all income streams received align with forecasts and providing datapoints to action back-claims, adjustments and any supplemental payments.



Key Responsibilities:

Proactively work with publishing and label teams to ensure income flows are in line with expectations & help resolve any discrepancies

Proactively use your knowledge and foresight to prevent problems arising with the collection of revenue income

Develop a comprehensive monthly analysis of the BFM’s income status to ensure all activity is being tracked, and income flows as expected

Participate in setting deal-level expectations and provide income confirmations

Work with the Data Engineer to ensure data platforms support revenue initiatives

Ensure royalty data is effectively reviewed and collated to support BFM’s data infrastructure and to support accurate revenue reporting

Utilise your technical expertise to streamline processes and proactively find creative solutions to business challenges

Develop BFM’s income tracking and analysis to become best-in-class

About You:

An experienced forensic analyst who has a proven track record within the music business

Experience and understanding of global music business structures.

Experience in setting up internal analysis/forecasting reports tailored to the business

Highly computer literate and have advanced Excel capabilities, including Power Pivot & advanced formulae and experience with BI visualisation tools such as Power BI and Tableau

Data proficient - expertise to analyse, extract & manipulate data from high volume datafiles

Detailed knowledge of DSP file formats, such as CRD, CSV, DIF, FLAT, TEXT, TAB

Able to seek out creative ways to innovate and tell campaign stories in an authentic way

Strategic, detailed and organised

Proactive, results driven and have strong interpersonal skills

Strong written and oral communication skills. Capable of adapting communication style to the environment, both internal and external

A passion for music and an equal passion for music creators to be remunerated and paid correctly

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Health insurance

Life cover

Pension contributions

Generous holiday

Cycle to work scheme

Hybrid working with 3 days per week in our Soho office

Please send your cover letter and CV using this link: https://forms.gle/4xHwphhJ8v8T4pmX8



Deadline: End of day Sunday 28th January 2024