Revenue Assurance Support

Compact is the leading international Audio-Visual Secondary Rights (AVSR) management agency and represents the catalogues and works of global Film & TV producers, distributors, and sales agents.

We are looking to recruit someone with experience in the Media or Music industries to use and improve their existing skills and to expand into the area of data analysis and society liaison within our AVSR division as a member of our Revenue Assurance team.

The successful candidate will have the following essential skills:

Previous work experience in the film, media, or music industries preferably within a rights-based role or department

Computer proficiency (MS Office, especially Excel)

Research and analysis skills

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal

High Attention to detail

Ability to work to deadlines with varying degrees of pressure

Self-motivated - ability to work independently as well as being part of a team

Compact Media offers a relaxed but professional working environment in which motivated people can flourish. We offer a comprehensive range of company benefits in which the successful applicant will be able to participate. Our office is in the Fitzrovia area of central London, and the successful applicant will be expected to spend several days each week working there whilst hybrid working is still implemented.

Starting salary 25K+

We are an equal opportunities employer and do not discriminate on the grounds of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, gender reassignment, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability or physical or mental impairment, religion, belief or age.

If you wish to apply for this position, please send your CV and covering letter by email (only) to jobs@compact.media by close of business on Monday 15th August.

