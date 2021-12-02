Right and Royalties Coordinator,

Main purpose of the job

The Legal and Business Affairs team is responsible for ensuring that the Royal Opera House has acquired all of the necessary rights and permissions to conduct its business, protect its rights and properties, to ensure legal compliance in line with its charitable status and to ensure efficiency in its use of public and private funds.

To provide effective and proactive management of all rights and royalties issues including clearing, administering and monitoring ROH rights, ensuring compliance with approved records management processes and policies and office support. To help with the implementation of new systems and processes designed to improve information flow and efficiency.

Main Responsibilities

Working to priorities set by the Senior Legal and Business Affairs, and department standards:

Royalties and Rights Management Processes

Implementing a new royalties management system

Coordinating royalty runs, working closely with the finance team to ensure accurate and swift reporting to ROH creatives and artists

Handling queries raised by both internal and external parties relating to ROH rights

Liaising with the PRS/PPL and overseeing PRO reporting

Take a proactive approach to all designated projects and follow up actions

Administration

Provide administrative support to the legal and business affairs team

Work collaboratively with other team members and maintain effective liaison with all departments and external contacts

Undertake other tasks as may be required from time to time

Continuous Improvement

Keep in touch with best practice and compliance requirements, new technology or developments relevant to the role

Foster and contribute to a culture of innovation and continuous improvement

Manage own learning and continuous professional development relevant to the role; undertake any training of development if needed

Uphold ROH values and behaviours: Treat each other with R espect | Be O pen | Value the H ighest Standards, and support our goals for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the role

Uphold a culture of collaborative working, team working and a high standard of service delivery

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Essential Knowledge/Skills and Experience

Business Affairs

Experience in Copyright and Royalty administration

A working knowledge of performing rights organisations (e.g. PRS/PPL)

Experience in licencing and contracts advantageous

Respect for compliance issues and confidential information

Strong written and verbal communication skills with high standard of English, with ability to draft and amend documents as directed

Administration Skills

Strong time management skills with the ability to prioritise and manage a busy workload with high productivity

Excellent organisation skills

Good judgement and able to request guidance when needed

Very competent Microsoft Office user including Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Accurate typing, high standards of general accuracy and attention to detail

Strong numeracy skills, able to work accurately with data entry and checking figures (in particular in relation to royalties)

Familiarity with accounting software or databases (such as Microsoft Access) or ability to learn

Able to adapt to using new technology and systems updates and work effectively

People Skills

Consistent high level of responsiveness, customer care, diplomacy and respect for confidential information.

The ability to represent the Royal Opera House and deal with people at all levels (colleagues, business partners, artists, agents and the public) in a confident and professional manner

Ability to work effectively self-directed with little supervision or as part of a team

Continuous Improvement

Ability to work to and support a culture of continuous improvement

Commitment to delivering a high-quality service and high standard of work

Commitment to managing own learning and continuous professional development relevant to the role

Note: This Job Description reflects the current situation. It does not preclude change or development that might be required in the future.