Right and Royalties Coordinator,

Main purpose of the job
The Legal and Business Affairs team is responsible for ensuring that the Royal Opera House has acquired all of the necessary rights and permissions to conduct its business, protect its rights and properties, to ensure legal compliance in line with its charitable status and to ensure efficiency in its use of public and private funds.
To provide effective and proactive management of all rights and royalties issues including clearing, administering and monitoring ROH rights, ensuring compliance with approved records management processes and policies and office support. To help with the implementation of new systems and processes designed to improve information flow and efficiency.
Main Responsibilities
Working to priorities set by the Senior Legal and Business Affairs, and department standards:
Royalties and Rights Management Processes
- Implementing a new royalties management system
- Coordinating royalty runs, working closely with the finance team to ensure accurate and swift reporting to ROH creatives and artists
- Handling queries raised by both internal and external parties relating to ROH rights
- Liaising with the PRS/PPL and overseeing PRO reporting
- Take a proactive approach to all designated projects and follow up actions
Administration
- Provide administrative support to the legal and business affairs team
- Work collaboratively with other team members and maintain effective liaison with all departments and external contacts
- Undertake other tasks as may be required from time to time
Continuous Improvement
- Keep in touch with best practice and compliance requirements, new technology or developments relevant to the role
- Foster and contribute to a culture of innovation and continuous improvement
- Manage own learning and continuous professional development relevant to the role; undertake any training of development if needed
- Uphold ROH values and behaviours: Treat each other with Respect | Be Open | Value the Highest Standards, and support our goals for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the role
- Uphold a culture of collaborative working, team working and a high standard of service delivery
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Essential Knowledge/Skills and Experience
Business Affairs
- Experience in Copyright and Royalty administration
- A working knowledge of performing rights organisations (e.g. PRS/PPL)
- Experience in licencing and contracts advantageous
- Respect for compliance issues and confidential information
- Strong written and verbal communication skills with high standard of English, with ability to draft and amend documents as directed
Administration Skills
- Strong time management skills with the ability to prioritise and manage a busy workload with high productivity
- Excellent organisation skills
- Good judgement and able to request guidance when needed
- Very competent Microsoft Office user including Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Accurate typing, high standards of general accuracy and attention to detail
- Strong numeracy skills, able to work accurately with data entry and checking figures (in particular in relation to royalties)
- Familiarity with accounting software or databases (such as Microsoft Access) or ability to learn
- Able to adapt to using new technology and systems updates and work effectively
People Skills
- Consistent high level of responsiveness, customer care, diplomacy and respect for confidential information.
- The ability to represent the Royal Opera House and deal with people at all levels (colleagues, business partners, artists, agents and the public) in a confident and professional manner
- Ability to work effectively self-directed with little supervision or as part of a team
Continuous Improvement
- Ability to work to and support a culture of continuous improvement
- Commitment to delivering a high-quality service and high standard of work
- Commitment to managing own learning and continuous professional development relevant to the role
Note: This Job Description reflects the current situation. It does not preclude change or development that might be required in the future.