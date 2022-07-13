JOB DESCRIPTION



Job Title: Rights Management & Finance Assistant

Reporting to: COO

Working hours: Full time

Location: 180 Strand, London

Salary: TBD based on experience

Start Date: As soon as possible

The Other Songs is a vibrant and growing independent music company based in London, consisting of a record label, publishing, management, events, recording studios and music 3.0. The offices are based at 180 The Strand, alongside TikTok, Dazed Magazine, The Athletic and Soho House.

We are currently seeking a pro-active new member to join a fun, growing and ambitious team. The ideal person should have an understanding and interest in music copyrights, contracts and finance. The candidate should be a self-starter with a keen interest in numbers and of course a love for music.

Your mission:

To assist the COO with finance and all aspects of the transactional and reporting of Recording, Publishing, and other general company business affairs. This will be a varied role, working across both the legal and financial area of the company. The candidate will have the opportunity to learn and grow within the company and make it their own. Their aim is to help streamline the administration of all the various company activities.

Working closely with the COO, the candidate’s responsibilities will be:

Assist and oversee contract agreements through our rights management software

Work closely with the companies accounts team to ensure the royalty system is accurate with paying out royalties to artists, writers and third parties.

Making sure contracts on rights management software are correctly linked to releases and song information is matched to the royalty system

Assist with filing and documenting rights periods, terms, contacts and product commitments.

Assisting with the collection and analyse of income statements and chasing any outstanding income.

Working closely with the accounts team to make sure all income/outcome figures match the royalty system.

Ensure royalties are reported on time and deadlines are met

Respond to artists, writers and managers regarding their statements and queries regarding Curve

Working with the accounts team to report correct analysis of artist recoupments across each label

Assist the COO with processing incoming and outgoing payments for the companies within the group and keeping an eye on project budgets

Work closely with the Another Rhythm label manager with artist budgets and reports.

Working closely with the accounts team to help reconcile all company accounts

Assist the COO with legal administration for artist, producer, writer, and feature agreements

Administer music video, artwork and creative work-for-hire agreements

Assist with COO with any other ad-hoc administration tasks

Required

Financial and data processing capability

Passionate about music

Attention to detail and is confident working with numbers

Good team player who is self-motivated, proactive and can prioritize.

Ability to handle highly sensitive and confidential information

Quick to learn new tools and softwares

High level experience with Microsoft Excell

Experience working with music or media companies and working in a creative environment

It’s a plus if you also have...

Experience in finance/royalty softwares such as Xero, Curve

Experience with record contracts, understanding of music royalties

Perks of the job...

25 days annual leave

Flexible working opportunities

Access to Artist showcases, gigs and The Other Songs Songwriting event

Cycle to work scheme

Perkbox Membership

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment

Please send covering letter and copy of CV to sophia@theothersongs.com