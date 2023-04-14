Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. Offering services in Royalties Data, Rights Management, Audit and Valuations.

Y Royalties started out as the Royalties division at Award Winning Accountancy firm, CC Young & Co, which celebrates its 25th Year in the Music Industry this year.The success of this division along with our knowledge and experience gained over the 25 years has enabled the birth of Y Royalties.

In 2020 we invested heavily in our tech, servers and databases. Our data warehouse now allows us to research trends and patterns that can highlight anomalies in our client’s royalty income, create models for our auditing team, and forecast growth/decay profiles in our catalogue valuations.



We are seeking a Royalties Assistant to join the Rights Management team.

JOB TITLE: Royalties Assistant DEPARTMENT: Rights Management

Who you are:

You will have a passion for music with a particularly keen interest in royalties.

You may already be working in a similar role or looking for your first steps in a career in music.

You’ll be a team player with a willingness to learn, looking for more opportunities to develop your royalties knowledge in a fast-paced environment.

What you will do:

Administer the receipt and organisation of royalty statements, both paper and electronically.

Ensure effective and proactive management of high profile clients’ repertoire registration and collection with the appropriate collecting societies.

Maintain the royalties inbox.

Complete client detail updates for various entities/organisations.

Assist in the preparation of royalty accounting for record labels and publishing companies using Counterpoint software.

Administer PRS Live: venue research, gathering set lists and notifying PRS.

Handling song registrations with PPL, PRS, MCPS and other collection societies.

To assist the team with any ad hoc projects that may arise.

Skills and Qualifications

Subject to entry level / stage of qualification;

Numerate;

Excel literate;

General knowledge of the rights societies a bonus.

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

A team player with a willingness to learn;

Ability to multi-task;

Organised;

Good use of time management;

Ability to prioritise workload.

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.



Please apply to careers@yroyalties.co.uk